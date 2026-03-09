Final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released - Vooks

This morning during the Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct we got one final trailer for the movie ahead of its release, along with a reveal of the cast for several more characters.

Three more characters now have names attached to their voices. Yoshi is voiced by Donald Glover, Honey Queen is voiced by Issa Rae and last but not least Wart is voiced by Luis Guzman.

They’ve also given R.O.B. a voice, well they have at least on the accompanying website for Super Mario Galaxy Movie tickets, which are on sale now.

There’s also a bunch of things happening in the Nintendo Today app starting from tomorrow. There’s a different digital collector card every day, as well as photo frames for photos and wallpapers for your phone. The digital cards tell you how old you were when the games were released.