Final Fantasy Tactics remake coming to Switch, Switch 2 in September

Advertisement

The long-rumoured, often-requested remake of Final Fantasy Tactics is coming to both the Switch and Switch 2 later this year, launching on September 30th, 2025, as Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.

Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical RPG (who would’ve thought?) that was originally released on the PlayStation—and has never been available on a Nintendo system until now. The game will feature the option to play with the original graphics or a new, higher-resolution visual style. Let us know what you think about that!