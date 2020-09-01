Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered has been pulled from the AU eShop

Update: Square Enix have issued a statement on twitter via the official Final Fantasy account, which you can read below:

We have had reports that some players in Australia and New Zealand are having difficulty accessing the multiplayer feature of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. This is being investigated at present and to ensure customers have the best possible experience, further sales of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition in the region will be suspended until the issue has been addressed. We understand that this is not ideal and would like to offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused. We’ll post the latest updates on Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition here, so please bear with us.

After we previously reported that Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered was completely broken in Australia and New Zealand, the game has been pulled from both the Switch eShop and the PlayStation Store in Australia.

When the game first launched last week on the 27th of August, the online multiplayer would simply not work in Australia and New Zealand, causing many players in the region frustration and anger. Given the entire game revolves around online multiplayer, this was a bit of a major issue.

Vooks tested the game across all available platforms after the game launched, and confirmed that it was not possible to remain in an online multiplayer game for more than a few seconds. Subsequent testing since launch has shown the issue still persists, and as of the time of publishing this article, online multiplayer is still unavailable.

Visiting either the PS4 or Switch digital storefronts today and searching for the game will yield no results, with the browser-based eShop page for Australia displaying that “This content is currently unavailable.” However, the game is still available for download and purchase on the iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store. Square Enix, the game’s publisher, has yet to publicly comment on the issue. It is not currently known if or when the game will be available for purchase in Australia and New Zealand again, or what options are available for those who previously purchased it.

We’ll reach out to the game’s Australian representative for comment, and update this article as more information becomes available.