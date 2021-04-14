318
0

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered finally returns to digital storefronts in Australia

by Oliver BrandtApril 14, 2021

In a frankly shocking twist of fate, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered is finally returning to digital Australian storefronts.

Crystal Chronicles Remastered launched on Switch, PS4, iOS, and Android back in August of last year, but there was a small (read: large) problem for Australian players: the online multiplayer, its core feature and the entire draw for the game, didn’t work in Australia or New Zealand. After Vooks reported on the issue at launch, Square pulled the game from digital storefronts, including the Nintendo eShop, where it had remained unavailable for 230 days, or about 8 months, and presumed completely abandoned — that is, until today.

Square Enix tweeted from the official Final Fantasy twitter account to announce the game’s online had been refined, tweaked, and ultimately fixed for Australian players. The game is currently available to purchase again on the PlayStation Store, and will be available later today on the Nintendo eShop as well. It’s currently unknown if this listing will be the same as the previous listing in Australia, or an entirely new one. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, square enix
, ,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

You must log in to post a comment