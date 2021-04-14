Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered finally returns to digital storefronts in Australia

In a frankly shocking twist of fate, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered is finally returning to digital Australian storefronts.

Crystal Chronicles Remastered launched on Switch, PS4, iOS, and Android back in August of last year, but there was a small (read: large) problem for Australian players: the online multiplayer, its core feature and the entire draw for the game, didn’t work in Australia or New Zealand. After Vooks reported on the issue at launch, Square pulled the game from digital storefronts, including the Nintendo eShop, where it had remained unavailable for 230 days, or about 8 months, and presumed completely abandoned — that is, until today.

Following further testing and refinements to online play, #FinalFantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is now available for purchase in Australia and New Zealand on PlayStation Store, and will be available on Nintendo eShop later today: https://t.co/KmrKmfdWm2 pic.twitter.com/l2F2CU7tmF — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) April 14, 2021

Square Enix tweeted from the official Final Fantasy twitter account to announce the game’s online had been refined, tweaked, and ultimately fixed for Australian players. The game is currently available to purchase again on the PlayStation Store, and will be available later today on the Nintendo eShop as well. It’s currently unknown if this listing will be the same as the previous listing in Australia, or an entirely new one. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.