Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches on August 27th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 28, 2020

It’s been a long time coming, but Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition might finally get released. It’s now set for an August 27th release date all around the world.

When the game was delayed late last year it was announced it would be adding both cross-save support and cross-play support. So no matter what console your friends play this on you should be able to play with them. 

There’s also a new trailer for the game, and we’ve included it below.

