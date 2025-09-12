Hands on with Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Switch 2 – Preview

I’ve played Final Fantasy 7 Remake three times now. The first was when it was first released on the PS4, the second was when it was released on PC, and the third was when I got my PS5. After having spent some time with the Switch 2 version of the game, I am 100% certain I will play through it all again there.

In a preview event in Sydney, I got to play the opening hour or so of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the upgraded version of FF7 Remake that includes the additional Yuffie DLC. It’s the same version of the game that was released on PC and PS5, which includes enhanced lighting and textures, additional content, and a few tweaks here and there.

Logically, I know that the Switch 2 is more powerful than a PS4, where the game was originally released, but the new lighting and textures threw me for a loop. Surely, I thought, it would be a bit of a rough port. This is the next-gen version of the game, it was made with the PS5 in mind. I was wrong to ever doubt it.

FF7 Remake on the Switch 2 is phenomenal. Yes, it’s only running at 30fps, but so was the original when it was released, and I played and loved the heck out of that. Other than the frame rate, it’s a close match for the PS5 version of the game. It looks unbelievably good, with gorgeous lighting and textures, character models that look incredible, and environments that are simply breathtaking.

It plays just as well. If I wasn’t mindful of the time, I think I could have spent the entire day just powering through the game. I was having so much fun that it was like I was playing it for the first time again. Every moment was incredible, and there was no sense that a single thing was compromised in porting the game to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

It reminded me of a moment I had early on in the original Switch’s life. I was playing Breath of the Wild docked on my TV when a power outage struck. I was immediately worried, because I hadn’t saved in hours, but then I heard music coming from the dock. I picked it up and kept playing, as if nothing had happened. It was a big “aha” moment for the Switch for me — I’d gotten so caught up in the console-sized game that I’d forgotten it was running on a tiny little tablet.

Playing FF7 Remake on the Switch 2 was the same. All of my playtime was in handheld mode, but every time I stopped to think about the fact that I was playing this game in particular on a handheld my brain just went haywire. It didn’t make sense that this game that I’d played enough to know it like the back of my hand was running on a tablet barely bigger than my phone, but there it was.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 might not be the most impressive port on the Switch 2 to date, but it’s certainly mind-blowing nonetheless, and it’s quickly become one of my most anticipated games on the platform. 30fps frame rate aside, it’s a completely uncompromised port of the upgraded PS5 version of the game, and it’s genuinely magical to hold in your hands.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is set to be released on Switch 2 on January 22, 2026.