Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on Switch 2 now available

Ahead of its release early next year, Square Enix has posted a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The good news is the demo is just 8GB to download, compared to the full game’s hefty 92GB. There’s more good news too, as progress made in the demo will carry over to the full game.

We got to preview Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade earlier this year and said, “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 might not be the most impressive port on the platform to date, but it’s certainly mind-blowing nonetheless, and it’s quickly become one of my most anticipated games on Switch 2.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to be released on Switch 2 on January 22, 2026.