Fast Fusion’s Pure mode update arrives this week
Shin’en has announced that its Pure Update for Fast Fusion will arrive this Thursday, June 26.
The update brings the game to version 1.3, with its headline feature being a new Pure rendering mode. This mode outputs the game’s graphics without any upscaling techniques, rendering at 1440p when docked and 1080p in handheld mode (still using dynamic resolution). There’s also a new particle system for snow effects.
In addition to the graphical updates, three new tracks are being added to the game. The Carbium Cup introduces tracks based on FAST RMX, including “Alpine Thurst”, “Sunahara Plains”, and “Zenshoh Habitat”. All tracks have been updated to support the game’s new jumping ability.
Also included are two new music tracks, easier progression through the game’s cups, and various smaller stability fixes.
In our review of Fast Fusion we said “Fast Fusion’s least exciting mechanic might actually be the one in its name — the fusions themselves are fine, but let’s be honest: we’re all here for more anti-gravity racing that pushes the Switch 2 to its limits — and we’re only a couple of weeks into the system’s life. For the hardcore, there are the added challenges of Time Attack and Superhero modes, but for everyone else who just loves a good race, Fast Fusion still delivers the fun.”