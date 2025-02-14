Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time now set for May

Advertisement

Level-5, the company that takes its time, has announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed yet again and will now release on May 21, 2025.

The game will also be coming to more consoles, will be more expensive, and its physical release has seemingly been canceled in the West.

In addition to launching on the Nintendo Switch, it will also be available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Since it appears that Nintendo is no longer handling the game, the physical release will only happen in Japan. The good news is that it will support English, so importing is an option for those eager to get a physical copy.

There will be multiple versions of the game, including the standard base game and a digital deluxe edition featuring additional equipment and costumes. Additionally, the game will launch a few days earlier on all other platforms except the Switch.

Please, just let it release already.