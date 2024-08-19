Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed indefinitely
Nintendo and Level-5 have announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will not be making its October 10th release date and the game has been delayed indefinitely. The announcement comes from both Nintendo, who are publishing the game, and via the Level-5 website.
No new release date was announced, but we will learn more during “LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD’S CHILDREN”, an online event from Level-5 that was also delayed earlier this year.
Level-5 had planned to release four games in 2024, it has just released one so far – Megaton Musashi Wired. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road constantly has had some betas this year and DecaPolice hasn’t been seen for two years.
2024 isn’t over, but the one game that did have a release date is now delayed, it’s not a great sign.