Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time gets cheap Switch 2 upgrade on June 5th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 27, 2025
The very popular and newly released Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is getting a Switch 2 Edition — and it won’t break the bank. The game, which has already sold 500,000 copies worldwide, will receive its Switch 2 Edition on June 5th, featuring higher resolution, faster frame rates, and shorter loading times.

The best news is that the update will cost just $2.50 USD. This pricing is likely due to a law in Japan stating that if a game is announced for an upgrade at a later stage, it cannot be free — but if the upgrade is announced at the same time as the original release, it can be. This is also the case for Deltarune.

Back to Fantasy Life: only the standard version of the game will be eligible for the upgrade. If you want the content from the Deluxe Edition, you’ll need to purchase the Deluxe Edition separately.

