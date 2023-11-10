Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time delayed into 2024

Advertisement

Earlier this week there were reports it was happening, and now Level-5 have confirmed it. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed until 2024.

The game was due out sometime this year, but if you look at your calendar, you’ll soon see how fast that is running out.

Here’s the official statement: “In order to deliver the Nintendo Switch game FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time which was scheduled to be released in 2023, in better quality to everyone, we have decided to change the release date to 2024.”

Later this month, there will be a Level-5 Vision 2023 livestream. Hopefully, we’ll get an update on this one: DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.