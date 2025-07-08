Fantasy Life i receiving physical Switch 2 release, with game card in Japan

Advertisement

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is doing really well for Level-5 — and they’ve needed a win for a while. The game has now sold through 1.2 million copies, and joining the lineup is a new physical edition for the Switch 2.

But only in Japan.

The good news is that, like the original Switch release, this version should be multi-lingual. Even better — the Switch 2 release will come on an actual Game Card. Real life, right there in the box. So when it launches next month, you should be able to import it and play it in English just fine. Level-5 along with Marvelous and CD Projekt Red are now the only third parties to release actual non-Game Key Cards releases on Switch 2.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time already has a very cheap Switch 2 upgrade, but if you’re a big fan and want the game physically — now’s your chance.

The physical version is out on August 7th, 2025. You can preorder it from the likes of VGP already.