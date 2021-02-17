Famicom Detective Club is leaving Japan and coming to Switch this May

The Famicom Detective Club is a name you won’t know, as it is one of Nintendo’s most obscure series, at least outside of Japan, but all that is about to change as the games are making the switch, to the Switch this May 14.

Two titles have gotten the full remake treatment, Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and each will offer a unique story, complete with anime level visuals.

In The Missing Heir, you will have to hunt for clues, talk to suspects, and explore the Japanese countryside after tragedy strikes the wealthy Ayashiro family. Filled with suspense, this tale follows an amnesia-stricken detective trying to unravel his own past amidst the horrors of a harrowing murder investigation.

For The Girl Who Stands Behind, it is time to go back to school, as you interrogate suspects and hunt for clues to piece together chilling conundrums plaguing a high school in Japan. Suspense (and a little bit of horror) ensues as you try to free students from their nightmare. Can you figure out who the culprit is…before it’s too late?