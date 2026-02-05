Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition out February 24th on Switch 2
April 28th for those who want a physical copy.
Bethesda’s own Todd Howard was on hand during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal the release date for the upcoming Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch.
The game will drop digitally in just a couple of weeks, on February 24th, 2026, and is available to preorder right now. If you’re hankering for a physical version, that will arrive on April 28th, 2026. This Anniversary Edition includes all official expansions, as well as more than 150 items from the Creation Club.
Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Players are free to explore the outcomes of their decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club content to expand your adventure.