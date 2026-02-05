Switch 2

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition out February 24th on Switch 2

April 28th for those who want a physical copy.

Fallout 4 main character walking towards camera in a suit of armour, with their canine companion Dogmeat, walking beside them
by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 6, 2026

Bethesda’s own Todd Howard was on hand during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal the release date for the upcoming Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch.

The game will drop digitally in just a couple of weeks, on February 24th, 2026, and is available to preorder right now. If you’re hankering for a physical version, that will arrive on April 28th, 2026. This Anniversary Edition includes all official expansions, as well as more than 150 items from the Creation Club.

Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. Players are free to explore the outcomes of their decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club content to expand your adventure. 

