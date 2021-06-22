Fall of Man Premium Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V confirmed for Australia

Shin Megami Tensei V finally got a release date at E3 2021 last week, and now it has a “Premium Edition” which will soon be up for preorder.

The Shin Megami Tensei V: Fall of Man Premium Edition contains a sling backpack, 2-disc soundtrack, a steelbook case for the game and a regular case as well. There’s also a 100+ page “Demon Hand Book”. All of it’s wrapped up in a nice “collectible” box.

There’s no pricing yet for Australia, nor is there any idea where we can preorder it from. Because it’s being distributed by Nintendo it could end up on the My Nintendo Store. The Premium Edition is almost double the price of a regular game in the US, so don’t expect it to be cheap here either!

We’ll keep this story updated when it goes on sale, but be sure to follow our Twitter for even quicker updates.