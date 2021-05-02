Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout delayed on Switch, but will now support cross-play

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout one of the surprise hits of 2020. A Nintendo Switch (and Xbox) port was announced and due to be released sometime this winter. That’s not going to happen now with developer Mediatonic announcing a delay.

A statement on their blog reads:

With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we’ve realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we’re working on.

While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience. This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.