Fall Guys going free-to-play when it launches on Switch next month

It’s been a long time coming, after being announced back in a February 2021 Nintendo Direct and delayed in May of the same year, but Fall Guys is finally coming to Switch next month — and it’s going free-to-play.

Epic Games and Mediatonic have announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be rebranded as just Fall Guys when it comes to Switch on June 21. It’ll also be dropping the price tag to the low low price of $0, introducing a battle pass, and including full crossplay, cross-platform parties, and cross progression between Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, using an Epic Games account — much like Fortnite and Rocket League. Existing owners of the game on other platforms will get a free Legacy Pack with a few costumes, a nameplate, a nickname, and the first season’s Season Pass.

You can also pre-register for the game before it launches, and doing so will score you some extra goodies if enough people do it. New players will no longer be able to pick the game up on Steam if they want to play on PC, instead having to switch over to EGS if they want to get stuck in, but existing Steam owners will continue to get updates for the foreseeable future. The game is also aiming for 720p30 when handheld and 1080p30 when docked on Switch, which should be adequate for its particular brand of party nonsense, assuming it can hit those targets. We’ll have to wait and see.

If you want to know more about how it’ll all work, you can read the announcement post here, and the FAQ for the announcement here.