Exit the Gungeon is coming to Switch today

Nintendo held its latest Indie World showcase earlier this morning, and in typical Nintendo fashion, one big game is making an appearance on Switch today.

Exit the Gungeon — the follow-up sequel/spinoff to Dodge Roll’s critically acclaimed Enter the Gungeon — is launching on the Nintendo Switch eShop later today… or at least, whenever the eShop is working again. Originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game has now made the jump to a more traditional platform.

We loved the first game when it launched on Switch back in 2018, with our reviewer Paul giving the game a 4.5/5 in his review, and we even had the fantastic opportunity to sit down for an interview with Dodge Roll’s Dave Crook at PAX 2018. It’s safe to say that Exit the Gungeon is going to be just as great.

You can check out the game’s trailer and description below.