Exclusive: Special Edition Metroid Prime, Prime Hydration Drink announced

The drink that’s taken Woolworth’s car parks by storm, Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration Drink, is getting a special edition – Metroid Prime Edition.

Get it, Prime – hahaha.

We’ve got no idea what it tastes like, as the press release was devoid of any helpful information, it did, however, have the words fr fr fr a lot. You’ll likely have to push your way into a Coles at 8 am and bowl over a pensioner to get it. Its recommend retail price is $4.20.

The drink drops in stores tomorrow, April 1st, in all stores in the metaverse.