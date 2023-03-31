12
Exclusive: Special Edition Metroid Prime, Prime Hydration Drink announced

by Team VooksApril 1, 2023

The drink that’s taken Woolworth’s car parks by storm, Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration Drink, is getting a special edition – Metroid Prime Edition.

Get it, Prime – hahaha.

We’ve got no idea what it tastes like, as the press release was devoid of any helpful information, it did, however, have the words fr fr fr a lot. You’ll likely have to push your way into a Coles at 8 am and bowl over a pensioner to get it. Its recommend retail price is $4.20.

The drink drops in stores tomorrow, April 1st, in all stores in the metaverse.

