Bargains

Everything Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 on sale in the EB Games Christmas Sale

It's a Christmas Miracle.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 17, 2025

It’s that time of year again, when multiple sales are running at the same store at once. EB Games has kicked off its usual Christmas sale, while also having some Black Friday deals ready to go. We’re keeping track of all of those deals in our roundup here.

Some games are click and collect only, others can be ordered online. Let’s get to it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Deals

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Split Fiction (Code-in-a-Box)$57.0069.9519%
EA Sports FC 26$68.00109.9538%
Hotdog Legacy$77.0099.9523%
Star Wars Outlaws – Gold Edition$68.0089.9524%
NBA 2K26 (Game Key Card)$57.00119.9552%
Sonic X Shadow Generations$77.0099.9523%
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma$88.00119.9527%
Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion$77.00129.9541%
WWE 2K25 (Code-In-A-Box)$88.00109.9520%
Civilization VII Code-In-A-Box$77.00109.9530%
Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$57.0089.9537%
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar$77.00109.9530%

Nintendo Switch Deals


Name

Discounted Price

Old Price

% Off

Just Dance 2026 (Code-In-A-Box)

$34.98

69.95

50%

Double Dragon Revive – Deluxe Edition

$68.00

89.95

24%

EA Sports FC 26

$57.00

89.95

37%

It Takes Two

$47.00

59.95

22%

Stardew Valley

$47.00

69.95

33%

DreamWorks All Star Kart Racing (Code-In-A-Box)

$23.00

29.95

23%

NBA 2K26

$36.00

89.95

60%

Little Kitty, Big City

$57.00

69.95

19%

PAW Patrol World

$36.00

49.95

28%

Double Dragon Revive – Limited Edition

$47.00

59.95

22%

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – Extra Krusty Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$23.00

29.95

23%

Hogwarts Legacy

$47.00

69.95

33%

Little Friends: Puppy Island (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Sonic Superstars (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Sonic X Shadow Generations Nin

$57.00

79.95

29%

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Code-In-A-Box)

$15.00

24.95

40%

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

$57.00

79.95

29%

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

$77.00

109.95

30%

LEGO Party!

$57.00

89.95

37%

SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game

$28.00

39.95

30%

Monster Jam Showdown

$36.00

79.95

55%

Sega Mega Drive Classics (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Let’s Sing 2026 – 2-Mic Bundle

$68.00

99.95

32%

LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Let’s Sing 26 – Standalone Game

$36.00

59.95

40%

MySims™: Cozy Bundle

$36.00

59.95

40%

Batman Arkham Trilogy

$47.00

69.95

33%

Persona 5 Royal (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Sonic Mania (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party

$47.00

79.95

41%

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Code-In-A-Box)

$36.00

49.95

28%

Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)

$20.00

29.95

33%

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening

$47.00

59.95

22%

Hundred Days

$36.00

59.95

40%

Cat Quest III

$47.00

59.95

22%

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

$57.00

79.95

29%

Matchbox Driving Adventures

$34.98

69.95

50%

Final Fantasy VII (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition

$36.00

59.95

40%

Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Nintendo Switch Kit

$23.00

59.95

62%

Mortal Kombat 1

$47.00

69.95

33%

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

$47.00

69.95

33%

Octopath Traveler (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1 (Doctors & Nurses + School Teacher)

$15.00

59.95

75%

Rune Factory 3 Special

$36.00

47

23%

Whisker Waters

$36.00

54.95

34%

DOOM Anthology (Code-In-A-Box)

$69.98

139.95

50%

($10.00 deposit) Maxx Tech – Tip Top Table Tennis Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch PREORD

$36.00

44.95

20%

Wingspan – Special Edition

$47.00

59.95

22%

The Smurfs: Dreams

$36.00

79.95

55%

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

$28.00

49.95

44%

Little Friends: Puppy Island

$47.00

69.95

33%

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Deluxe Edition

$36.00

89.95

60%

Tip Top Table Tennis (Code-in-a-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Sociable Soccer 24

$15.00

28

46%

Tales of Graces f Remastered

$36.00

49.95

28%

DreadOut 2

$28.00

69.95

60%

Fabledom

$47.00

54.95

14%

Spells & Secrets

$36.00

49.95

28%

Selfloss

$47.00

54.95

14%

REYNATIS: Deluxe Edition

$36.00

89.95

60%

Ys X: Nordics – Deluxe Edition

$68.00

89.95

24%

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

$47.00

54.95

14%

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$15.00

24.95

40%

Tales of Graces f Remastered

$36.00

49.95

28%

DreadOut 2

$28.00

69.95

60%

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Deluxe Edition

$57.00

89.95

37%

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition

$28.00

54.95

49%

Farming Simulator Kids (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

47

40%

Maxx Tech Turbo Racing Nintendo Switch Kit

$23.00

49.95

54%

30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1

$36.00

49.95

28%

VED

$23.00

49.95

54%

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition

$36.00

79.95

55%

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)

$15.00

19.95

25%

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition

$57.00

69.95

19%

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$23.00

39.95

42%

Catherine Full Body (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Dysmantle

$36.00

59.95

40%

Shadow Labyrinth

$36.00

49.95

28%

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

$57.00

69.95

19%

NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition (Code-in-a-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

BRATZ Rhythm & Style

$47.00

79.95

41%

Sonic Origins Plus

$47.00

59.95

22%

Plate Up!

$47.00

69.95

33%

Life is Strange Double Exposure

$57.00

69.95

19%

100 in 1 Game Collection

$47.00

69.95

33%

House Flipper Pets Edition

$36.00

59.95

40%

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Code-In-A-Box)

$47.00

59.95

22%

Totally Spies: Cyber Mission

$20.00

69.95

71%

Stray

$57.00

69.95

19%

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – Deluxe Edition

$68.00

99.95

32%

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

$57.00

109.95

48%

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves

$20.00

28

29%

Let’s Sing 2025

$28.00

59.95

53%

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition

$15.00

39.95

62%

My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1 (Cooking Star Restaurant + Green Adventure)

$15.00

59.95

75%

Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!

$20.00

29.95

33%

Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief

$20.00

59.95

67%

Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Fairy Tail 2

$57.00

99.95

43%

Let’s Sing 2025 + Microphone 2-Pack

$36.00

99.95

64%

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

$57.00

89.95

37%

Against the Storm

$36.00

79.95

55%

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition

$47.00

69.95

33%

Moto GP 25 (Code-in-a-Box)

$36.00

69.95

49%

Core Keeper

$47.00

59.95

22%

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (Code-in-a-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Civilization VII

$57.00

79.95

29%

Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection

$47.00

79.95

41%

Spirit of The North

$36.00

49.95

28%

NBA Bounce

$47.00

89.95

48%

Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2

$36.00

44.95

20%

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny

$57.00

79.95

29%

Poppy Playtime Triple Pack

$57.00

69.95

19%

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

$28.00

39.95

30%

My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1 (Fashion Boutique + Interior Designer)

$15.00

59.95

75%

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

$47.00

69.95

33%

Gang Beasts

$47.00

69.95

33%

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection

$57.00

69.95

19%

Fruitbus

$47.00

59.95

22%

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

$57.00

79.95

29%

Asterix Maxi Collection

$47.00

79.95

41%

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound

$47.00

59.95

22%

Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2

$36.00

44.95

20%

Sociable Soccer 25 (Code-In-A-Box)

$15.00

19.95

25%

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars Day 1 Edition

$47.00

79.95

41%

BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$23.00

29.95

23%

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village – Collector’s Edition

$68.00

89.95

24%

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition (Code-In-A-Box)

$15.00

39.95

62%

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile – Limited Edition

$47.00

79.95

41%

Sonic Forces

$47.00

59.95

22%

Star Wars Heritage Pack

$68.00

99.95

32%

Maxx Tech Tracks Winter Wonderland Kit for Nintendo Switch Nin

$9.00

19.95

55%

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Limited Edition

$128.00

179.95

29%

NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition (Code-in-a-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

BRATZ Rhythm & Style

$47.00

79.95

41%

Wild Card Football

$9.00

15

40%

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

$36.00

59.95

40%

Final Fantasy VIII (Code-In-A-Box)

$28.00

39.95

30%

Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition – Code-in-a-Box

$20.00

29.95

33%

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)

$9.00

24.95

64%

Aussie Rules Evolution 2

$47.00

69.95

33%

Bioshock The Collection (Code-in-a-Box)

$23.00

29.95

23%

Cult of the Lamb

$47.00

59.95

22%

Bluey The Videogame

$47.00

69.95

33%

Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary

$68.00

89.95

24%

NBA 2K25 CIAB NS

$14.98

29.95

50%

Barbie: Horse Trails

$47.00

79.95

41%

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village

$47.00

59.95

22%

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition

$57.00

79.95

29%

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

$47.00

69.95

33%

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

$36.00

49.95

28%

Bendy: Lone Wolf

$36.00

49.95

28%

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon – Day One Edition

$47.00

69.95

33%

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (Code-in-a-Box)

$23.00

29.95

23%

($10.00 deposit) Absolum Nintendo Switch PREORDER

$47.00

59.95

22%

Monopoly

$23.00

29.95

23%

Just Dance 2025 (Code-in-a-Box)

$36.00

49.95

28%

Bendy and the Dark Revival

$47.00

59.95

22%

My Universe: Puppies and Kittens (Code-in-a-Box)

$20.00

24.95

20%

Garfield Kart 2 All You Can Drift

$36.00

59.95

40%

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Deluxe Edition

$47.00

79.95

41%

($10.00 deposit) Nice Day for Fishing Nintendo Switch PREORDER

$36.00

54.95

34%

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Limited Edition

$57.00

69.95

19%

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

$47.00

69.95

33%

Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle / Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope (Code-In-A-Box)

$36.00

49.95

28%

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

$36.00

49.95

28%

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

$47.00

69.95

33%

Tamagotchi Plaza

$57.00

69.95

19%

Barbie: Project Friendship

$28.00

69.95

60%

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition

$36.00

59.95

40%

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment