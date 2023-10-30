Everything Nintendo Switch on sale in the EB Games Christmas Sale

|Name
|Now
|Old Price
|% Off
|Tt eSports – Shock Pro Stereo Gaming Headset Headsets
|$28.00
|$69.95
|60%
|Tt eSports Shock Pro RGB Headset Headsets
|$36.00
|$89.95
|60%
|PDP Faceoff Deluxe Wired Controller for – Blue Camo
|$27.48
|$54.95
|50%
|Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller – Red Camo
|$27.48
|$54.95
|50%
|Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$99.98
|199.95
|50%
|Atrix PlayStation 4 P-Series Headset Headsets
|$24.98
|$49.95
|50%
|Atrix E-Series Pro Black Wireless Headset Headsets
|$49.98
|$99.95
|50%
|Atrix E-Series Wired Headset – Black Headsets
|$29.98
|$59.95
|50%
|Atrix Xbox One L-Series Headset Headsets
|$14.98
|$29.95
|50%
|Logitech – G435 & G304 LIGHTSPEED SE Wireless Gaming Combo PC
|$99.98
|199.95
|50%
|Atrix PlayStation 4 L-Series Headset Headsets
|$14.98
|$29.95
|50%
|Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$99.98
|199.95
|50%
|Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets
|$99.98
|199.95
|50%
|Stealth Premium Travel Kit for – Wired Gaming Headset & Travel Case Headsets
|$17.48
|$34.95
|50%
|4Gamers C6-100 Wired Gaming Headset with Stand – Neon Blue & Red Headsets
|$34.98
|$69.95
|50%
|Sony – INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset Headsets
|$79.00
|149.95
|47%
|4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Blue & Red Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Orange & Purple Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset Black / Orange Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|4Gamers C6-100 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Green & Pink Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|4Gamers C6-100 Wired Gaming Headset – Blue & Black Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|4Gamers C6-100 Wired Gaming Headset – Green & Black Headsets
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Atrix PlayStation 4 M-Series Headset Headsets
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|4Gamers XP Renegade Gaming Headset – Neon Green Camo Headsets
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|4Gamers RAPTOR Gaming Headset Headsets
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Atrix Xbox One M-Series Headset Headsets
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Purple Digital Camo Headsets
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|4Gamers RAPTOR Gaming Headset – Orange Headsets
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|4Gamers – XP-Commander Gaming Headset – Urban Camo Headsets
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Headsets
|$118.00
|189.95
|38%
|Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$218.00
|349.95
|38%
|Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Rematch Ancient Arrow Wired Controller
|$36.00
|$54.95
|34%
|Sony – INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$199.00
|299.95
|34%
|HORI 3D Surround Gaming Audio Neckset for Xbox Series X|S Headsets
|$118.00
|179.95
|34%
|4Gamers – C6-100 Light Up Gaming Headset Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Playmax Cat Headset – Pink
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Playmax Cat Headset – Black PC
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Playmax Cat Headset – White PC
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers – Royal Gaming Headset with Stand – Storm Edition Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers XP Conquerer Gaming Headset & Stand – Black & White Arctic Camo Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers – XP-Challenger Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Headset Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Green & Pink Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|Stealth Raptor Multi-Format Gaming Headset Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|4Gamers – Black & Gold Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers XP-Panther Universal Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Blue & Red Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|4Gamers XP-Marauder Gaming Headset – Red Camo Headsets
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Yellow & Blue Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Orange & Purple Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|Stealth Wired Red & Blue Gaming Headset for Headsets
|$20.00
|$29.95
|33%
|Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$88.00
|129.95
|32%
|Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Mint Headsets
|$88.00
|129.95
|32%
|RIG 400HS V2 Stereo Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$88.00
|129.95
|32%
|RIG 400HX V2 3D Audio Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Atrix – Leg Strap
|$9.00
|$12.95
|31%
|G735 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth® Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$298.00
|429.95
|31%
|Atrix Xbox One P-Series Headset Headsets
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD 7.1 Gaming Headset – Crown Edition Headsets
|$148.00
|209.95
|30%
|3rd Earth – Wireless Controller with Faceplate for (Purple & Teal)
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|RIG 300 Pro HC Gaming Headset for PC – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$64.95
|28%
|RIG 300 Pro HC Gaming Headset for PC – White Headsets
|$47.00
|$64.95
|28%
|Stealth Renegade Headset Headsets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Stealth Royale Wired Gaming Headset Headsets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Stealth Royale Wired Gaming Headset Headsets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|4Gamers Premium Gaming Headset Braided Cable & Travel Case – Black & White Headsets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$198.00
|269.95
|27%
|Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|RIG 400HS V2 Stereo Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|RIG 400HX V2 3D Audio Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|RIG 400HA V2 Atmos Performance Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset – Black Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for PC – Grey Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|RIG 400HX V2 3D Audio Gaming Headset – Urban Camo Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Turtle Beach – Recon Spark Gaming Headset Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Arctic Camo Headsets
|$178.00
|229.95
|23%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets
|$178.00
|229.95
|23%
|Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for PC – Mint Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for PC – Lilac Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black PlayStation 4
|$178.00
|229.95
|23%
|RIG 400HA V2 Atmos Performance Gaming Headset – Forest Camo Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|RIG 400HS V2 Stereo Gaming Headset – Arctic Camo Headsets
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|RIG 300 Pro HX Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach® Recon 70P Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|RIG 300 Pro HS Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Gaming Headset – Camo Green PlayStation 4
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|RIG 300 Pro HX Gaming Headset for Xbox – White Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|RIG 300 Pro HS Gaming Headset for PlayStation – White Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Arctic Camo Gaming Headset Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|RIG 300 Pro HN Gaming Headset for
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sony – INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset Headsets
|$349.00
|449.95
|22%
|Stealth Commander Headset with Stand Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Gaming Headset – Silver Headsets
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Logitech Pro Series Pro Gaming Headset V2 Headsets
|$198.00
|249.95
|21%
|PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Pikachu
|$20.00
|$24.95
|20%
|Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller
|$36.00
|$44.95
|20%
|Joy-Con Comfort Grip – Animal Crossing
|$20.00
|$24.95
|20%
|Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach
|$36.00
|$44.95
|20%
|4Gamers Conqueror Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – Arctic Blue Headsets
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Cobalt Blue Headsets
|$268.00
|329.95
|19%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets
|$268.00
|329.95
|19%
|4Gamers Commander Ignite Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – White & Grey Black Headsets
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black PlayStation 4
|$268.00
|329.95
|19%
|Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Cobalt Blue PlayStation 4
|$268.00
|329.95
|19%
|Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset Headsets
|$328.00
|399.95
|18%
|RIG 500 Pro HX Competition Grade 3D Audio Headset – Gen 2 Headsets
|$108.00
|129.95
|17%
|RIG 500 Pro HS Competition Grade 3D Audio Headset – Gen 2 Headsets
|$108.00
|129.95
|17%
|RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Headset – Black Headsets
|$108.00
|129.95
|17%
|Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Black Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Astro A20 Wireless Gen 2 Headset – Green Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – White Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Astro A20 Wireless Gen 2 Headset – Blue Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset (Wired) Headsets
|$248.00
|299.95
|17%
|Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch
|$128.00
|149.95
|15%
|Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Raven Black
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Green & Red
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|PowerA Pokemon Sweets Controller & Case Bundle
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Rematch Wired Controller
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
|$198.00
|229.95
|14%
|PowerA – Pikachu Evolution Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – Mario Escape Switch Rematch Wired Controller
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Rematch Wired Controller
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller – Black & White
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|RIG 800 PRO HX Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$258.00
|299.95
|14%
|RIG 800 PRO HD Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$258.00
|299.95
|14%
|RIG 800 PRO HS Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets
|$258.00
|299.95
|14%
|Logitech PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset Headsets
|$348.00
|399.95
|13%
|Astro A50 Wireless (Gen 4) Headset Headsets
|$528.00
|599.95
|12%
|Astro A50 Wireless (Gen 4) Headset Headsets
|$528.00
|599.95
|12%
|Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Navy Headsets
|$378.00
|429.95
|12%
|Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – White Headsets
|$378.00
|429.95
|12%
|Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – White Headsets
|$378.00
|429.95
|12%
|Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Navy Headsets
|$378.00
|429.95
|12%
|Stealth White Gold Wired Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets
|$47.00
|$49.95
|6%