Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – July 2025
Last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase had a mixed reception — depending on who you ask, it was either great or… not so much. Partner Showcases are often seen as the black sheep of the Direct family, and this one might have fit that bill.
It opened strong with Monster Hunter Stories 3 and included a few surprises for both Switch and Switch 2 owners. Whether it had something for everyone or nothing for some, we’ll let you decide.
Below are all the games shown, in the order they appeared, along with their trailers, release dates, and whether they’re coming to Switch, Switch 2, or both. Some even have demos available now.
So, what did you think of the July 2025 Partner Showcase?
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection
Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2
Once Upon A Katamari
Release date: October 24 – Available on: Switch – eShop Link
Just Dance 2026 Edition
Release date: October 14 – Available on: Switch
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
Release date: November 14 – Available on: Both – eShop Link
Plants Vs Zombies Replanted
Release date: October 23 – Available on: Both – eShop Link
EA Sports FC 26
Release date: September 26 – Available on: Both
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
aRelease date: September 26 – Available on: Both – eShop Link
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
Release date: September 30 – Available on: Both – eShop Link
Persona 3 Reload
Release date: October 23 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link
Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment
Release date: TBA – Available on: Switch 2
Madden NFL 26
Release date: August 14 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link
Chillin’ by the fire
Release date: Today – Available on: Switch 2
Apex Legends – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Release date: August 5 – Available on: Switch 2
Hela
Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Release date: September 4 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link
Cronos The New Dawn
Release date: September 5 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Release date: November 13 – Available on: Switch 2
Yakuza Kiwami
Release date: November 13 – Available on: Switch 2
Goodnight Universe
Release date: November 11 – Available on: Both
NBA Bounce
Release date: September 26 – Available on: Switch – eShop Link
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland
Release date: Spring 2025 – Available on: Switch
Romanacing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Release date: Today – Available on: Switch 2
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Release date: August 29 – Available on: Switch – eShop link with demo
Borderlands 4
Release date: October 3 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link
The Adventures of Elliot The Millennium Tales
Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link with demo
Octopath Traveller 0
Release date: December 4 – Available on: Both