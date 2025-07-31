Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – July 2025

Advertisement

Last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase had a mixed reception — depending on who you ask, it was either great or… not so much. Partner Showcases are often seen as the black sheep of the Direct family, and this one might have fit that bill.

It opened strong with Monster Hunter Stories 3 and included a few surprises for both Switch and Switch 2 owners. Whether it had something for everyone or nothing for some, we’ll let you decide.

Below are all the games shown, in the order they appeared, along with their trailers, release dates, and whether they’re coming to Switch, Switch 2, or both. Some even have demos available now.

So, what did you think of the July 2025 Partner Showcase?

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection

Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2

Once Upon A Katamari

Release date: October 24 – Available on: Switch – eShop Link

Just Dance 2026 Edition

Release date: October 14 – Available on: Switch

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

Release date: November 14 – Available on: Both – eShop Link

Plants Vs Zombies Replanted

Release date: October 23 – Available on: Both – eShop Link

EA Sports FC 26

Release date: September 26 – Available on: Both

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

aRelease date: September 26 – Available on: Both – eShop Link

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Release date: September 30 – Available on: Both – eShop Link

Persona 3 Reload

Release date: October 23 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link

Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment

Release date: TBA – Available on: Switch 2

Madden NFL 26

Release date: August 14 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link

Chillin’ by the fire

Release date: Today – Available on: Switch 2

Apex Legends – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Release date: August 5 – Available on: Switch 2

Hela

Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Release date: September 4 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link

Cronos The New Dawn

Release date: September 5 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Release date: November 13 – Available on: Switch 2

Yakuza Kiwami

Release date: November 13 – Available on: Switch 2

Goodnight Universe

Release date: November 11 – Available on: Both

NBA Bounce

Release date: September 26 – Available on: Switch – eShop Link

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland

Release date: Spring 2025 – Available on: Switch

Romanacing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Release date: Today – Available on: Switch 2

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Release date: August 29 – Available on: Switch – eShop link with demo

Borderlands 4

Release date: October 3 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link

The Adventures of Elliot The Millennium Tales

Release date: 2026 – Available on: Switch 2 – eShop Link with demo

Octopath Traveller 0

Release date: December 4 – Available on: Both