Everything in the Indie World Showcase – August 2025

If you missed last night’s Indie World presentation, we’ve got you covered. Over 15 minutes, Nintendo announced a bunch of indie games coming to both the Switch and Switch 2—some of them are even out today. Once their eShop listings are live, we’ll add them in. A few titles also have demos available.

There are also quite a few games already announced for next year. Here’s everything in the order it was presented – why UFO 50 was sizzle-reeled last we’ll never know.

Mina the Hollower

Release Date: Oct 31 Platform: Both – eShop Demo Link

Well Dweller

Release Date: 2026 Platform: Switch

Neverway

Release Date: 2026 Platform: Switch

Herdling

Release Date: Aug 21 Platform: Switch

Is this seat taken?

tRelease Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link

Little Kitty Big City DLC

Release Date: 2025 Platform: Switch

Content Warning

Release Date: 2026 Platform: Both

Ball X Pit

Release Date: S Oct 15/ S2 2025 Platform: Both

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon

Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Both

Glaciered

Release Date: This Holiday Platform: Switch 2

Winter Burrow

Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Switch

Undusted: Letters from the Past

Release Date: October 2025 Platform: Switch

Tiny Bookshop

Release Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link

Caves of Qud

Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Switch

Strange Antiquities

Release Date: Sep 17 Platform: Switch

Opus: Prism Peak

Release Date: Spring 2025 Platform: Both

Go-Go Town!

Release Date: Autumn 2026 Platform: Switch

UFO 50

Release Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link