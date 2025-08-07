Everything in the Indie World Showcase – August 2025
If you missed last night’s Indie World presentation, we’ve got you covered. Over 15 minutes, Nintendo announced a bunch of indie games coming to both the Switch and Switch 2—some of them are even out today. Once their eShop listings are live, we’ll add them in. A few titles also have demos available.
There are also quite a few games already announced for next year. Here’s everything in the order it was presented – why UFO 50 was sizzle-reeled last we’ll never know.
Mina the Hollower
Release Date: Oct 31 Platform: Both – eShop Demo Link
Well Dweller
Release Date: 2026 Platform: Switch
Neverway
Release Date: 2026 Platform: Switch
Herdling
Release Date: Aug 21 Platform: Switch
Is this seat taken?
tRelease Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link
Little Kitty Big City DLC
Release Date: 2025 Platform: Switch
Content Warning
Release Date: 2026 Platform: Both
Ball X Pit
Release Date: S Oct 15/ S2 2025 Platform: Both
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Both
Glaciered
Release Date: This Holiday Platform: Switch 2
Winter Burrow
Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Switch
Undusted: Letters from the Past
Release Date: October 2025 Platform: Switch
Tiny Bookshop
Release Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link
Caves of Qud
Release Date: Summer 2025 Platform: Switch
Strange Antiquities
Release Date: Sep 17 Platform: Switch
Opus: Prism Peak
Release Date: Spring 2025 Platform: Both
Go-Go Town!
Release Date: Autumn 2026 Platform: Switch
UFO 50
Release Date: Today Platform: Switch – eShop Link