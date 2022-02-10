Everything in the Nintendo Direct for February 2022
The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 was a doozy, we got updates on games we already knew about, DLC for games that will never end and brand new stuff from first and third parties. We’ve covered the big stuff already separately so we’ve got this round up with everything else. You’ll also get a double dose of everything we already covered.
Here’s everything that was in the Nintendo Direct for February 2022.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Out September – Full Story
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass
Starts March 18th – Full Story
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
Out June 10th – Full Story
Nintendo Switch Sports
Out April 29th – Online Test Play and Full Story Details
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Out in June – Full Story
Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings out now on NSO
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mouthful Mode Trailer
Out March 25th – Full Story
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Update
Out April 8th – Full Story
Salmon Run Next Wave
Winter 2022 – Full Story
Metroid Dread adds Dread and Rookie modes
Out Today – Full Story
Klonoa Phantasie Reverie Series
July 8 – Full Story
Live a Live comes to the west for the first time
July 22 – Full Story
No Man’s Sky comes to Switch
Winter 2022 – Full Story
Portal comes to Switch (both of the them)
2022 – Full Story
Star Wars The Force Unleashed comes to Switch in April
April 20 – Full Story