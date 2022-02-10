Everything in the Nintendo Direct for February 2022

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 was a doozy, we got updates on games we already knew about, DLC for games that will never end and brand new stuff from first and third parties. We’ve covered the big stuff already separately so we’ve got this round up with everything else. You’ll also get a double dose of everything we already covered.

Here’s everything that was in the Nintendo Direct for February 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Out September – Full Story

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Starts March 18th – Full Story

Out June 10th – Full Story

Nintendo Switch Sports

Out April 29th – Online Test Play and Full Story Details

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Out in June – Full Story

Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings out now on NSO

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mouthful Mode Trailer

Out March 25th – Full Story

Out April 8th – Full Story

Salmon Run Next Wave

Winter 2022 – Full Story

Metroid Dread adds Dread and Rookie modes

Out Today – Full Story

Klonoa Phantasie Reverie Series

July 8 – Full Story

Live a Live comes to the west for the first time

July 22 – Full Story

No Man’s Sky comes to Switch

Winter 2022 – Full Story

Portal comes to Switch (both of the them)

2022 – Full Story

Star Wars The Force Unleashed comes to Switch in April

April 20 – Full Story

Triangle Strategy Prologue Demo Out Now

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition out April 7th

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon out now on Nintendo Switch

Disney Speedstorm coming to Switch

First look at MLB The Show 22

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival coming to Switch later this year

Front Mission 1 and 2 remakes coming to Switch

SD Gundam Battle Alliance coming to Switch this year

LEGO Brawls comes to Switch from Apple Arcade later this year

Zombie Army 4: Dead War comes to Switch in April