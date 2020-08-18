Everything in Nintendo’s Indie World showcase – August 2020
Now that was a good indie showcase, lots of brand new games, lots of ports and a whole bunch of games out today. We’ve wrapped up all the games that shadow-dropped today into their own article. Everything else below is out from next week or sometime in 2021.
Hades from Supergiant Games – Autumn 2020
Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero from Unknown Worlds Entertainment – Early 2021
Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – August 27
Torchlight III from Perfect World Entertainment / Echtra Games, Inc – Autumn 2020
Card Shark from Nerial / Devolver Digital – 2021
Garden Story (Picogram/Rose City Games) – 2021
Bear and Breakfast from Gummy Cat Studio / Armor Games Studios – 2021 (times console exclusive)
And from the sizzle reel;
Haven (The Game Bakers) – Later this year
Going Under (Team17) – September 24
The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – Autumn 2020
Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – September 23
Struggling (Frontier) – August 27
Inmost (Chucklefish) – August 21
She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) – Early 2021
Grindstone (Capybara Games) – Autumn 2020
Gonner 2 (Raw Fury) – Autumn 2020
If you missed the entire thing, you can luckily watch it again below;
