Everything in Nintendo’s Indie World showcase – August 2020

Now that was a good indie showcase, lots of brand new games, lots of ports and a whole bunch of games out today.

Hades from Supergiant Games – Autumn 2020

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero from Unknown Worlds Entertainment – Early 2021

Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – August 27

Torchlight III from Perfect World Entertainment / Echtra Games, Inc – Autumn 2020

Card Shark from Nerial / Devolver Digital – 2021

Garden Story (Picogram/Rose City Games) – 2021

Bear and Breakfast from Gummy Cat Studio / Armor Games Studios – 2021 (times console exclusive)

And from the sizzle reel;

Haven (The Game Bakers) – Later this year



Going Under (Team17) – September 24



The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – Autumn 2020



Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – September 23



Struggling (Frontier) – August 27



Inmost (Chucklefish) – August 21



She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) – Early 2021



Grindstone (Capybara Games) – Autumn 2020



Gonner 2 (Raw Fury) – Autumn 2020

