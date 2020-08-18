1005
0

Everything in Nintendo’s Indie World showcase – August 2020

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 19, 2020

Now that was a good indie showcase, lots of brand new games, lots of ports and a whole bunch of games out today. We’ve wrapped up all the games that shadow-dropped today into their own article. Everything else below is out from next week or sometime in 2021.

Hades from Supergiant Games – Autumn 2020

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero from Unknown Worlds Entertainment – Early 2021

Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – August 27

Torchlight III from Perfect World Entertainment / Echtra Games, Inc – Autumn 2020

Card Shark from Nerial / Devolver Digital – 2021

Garden Story (Picogram/Rose City Games) – 2021

Bear and Breakfast from Gummy Cat Studio / Armor Games Studios – 2021 (times console exclusive)

And from the sizzle reel;

Haven (The Game Bakers) – Later this year


Going Under (Team17) – September 24


The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – Autumn 2020


Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – September 23


Struggling (Frontier) – August 27


Inmost (Chucklefish) – August 21


She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) – Early 2021


Grindstone (Capybara Games) – Autumn 2020


Gonner 2 (Raw Fury) – Autumn 2020

If you missed the entire thing, you can luckily watch it again below;

What's your reaction?
Awesome
14%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
14%
Fresh
57%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
14%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Indie World August 2020
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response