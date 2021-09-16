544
Everything hitting in the Puma X Animal Crossing drop this week

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 16, 2021

The Puma X Animal Crossing range of shoes, clothes and other gear drops this weekend and we’ve got the entire list of what you can expect – and how much it’ll cost.

The range drops this Saturday, September 18th on Puma’s website and in selected stores. At the moment the Australian website doesn’t have any listings up, but we do have the pricing for whenever it does. The links below will take you to the American site so you can at least see what you might want to pick up.

Item NameColourAUDNZD
Suede Animal CrossingWhisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky$165.00 $180.00 
Wild Rider Animal Crossing PSLight Sky-Whisper White$115.00 $125.00 
Wild Rider Animal Crossing AC InfLight Sky-Whisper White$100.00 $110.00 
Suede Animal Crossing PSWhisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky$80.00 $90.00 
Suede Animal Crossing AC InfWhisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky$70.00 $80.00 
Future Rider Animal Crossing PSBok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater$90.00 $100.00 
Future Rider Animal Crossing AC InfBok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater$70.00 $80.00 
Future Rider Animal CrossingBok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater$130.00 $140.00 
Wild Rider Animal CrossingLight Sky-Whisper White$170.00 $190.00 
Leadcat Animal CrossingEggshell Blue-Whisper White$45.00 $50.00 
PUMA x AC HoodieLight Sky$120.00 $130.00 
PUMA x AC HoodieBlack$120.00 $130.00 
PUMA x AC TeeNo Dye$50.00 $60.00 
PUMA x AC ShortsBlack$70.00 $80.00 
PUMA x AC ShortsLight Sky$70.00 $80.00 
PUMA x AC Hoodie KidsBlack$70.00 $80.00 
PUMA x AC Hoodie KidsLight Sky$70.00 $80.00 
PUMA x AC Tee KidsBlack$40.00 $45.00 
PUMA x AC Shorts KidsBlack$50.00 $60.00 
PUMA x AC Shorts KidsLight Sky$50.00 $60.00 
Links above are to the US website, pricing is in AUD.

Thanks to Maxi-Geek for the prices.

Nintendo of America had a video about them, if you want to see them in the flesh.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

