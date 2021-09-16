Everything hitting in the Puma X Animal Crossing drop this week

The Puma X Animal Crossing range of shoes, clothes and other gear drops this weekend and we’ve got the entire list of what you can expect – and how much it’ll cost.

The range drops this Saturday, September 18th on Puma’s website and in selected stores. At the moment the Australian website doesn’t have any listings up, but we do have the pricing for whenever it does. The links below will take you to the American site so you can at least see what you might want to pick up.

Thanks to Maxi-Geek for the prices.

Nintendo of America had a video about them, if you want to see them in the flesh.

