Everything hitting in the Puma X Animal Crossing drop this week
The Puma X Animal Crossing range of shoes, clothes and other gear drops this weekend and we’ve got the entire list of what you can expect – and how much it’ll cost.
The range drops this Saturday, September 18th on Puma’s website and in selected stores. At the moment the Australian website doesn’t have any listings up, but we do have the pricing for whenever it does. The links below will take you to the American site so you can at least see what you might want to pick up.
|Item Name
|Colour
|AUD
|NZD
|Suede Animal Crossing
|Whisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky
|$165.00
|$180.00
|Wild Rider Animal Crossing PS
|Light Sky-Whisper White
|$115.00
|$125.00
|Wild Rider Animal Crossing AC Inf
|Light Sky-Whisper White
|$100.00
|$110.00
|Suede Animal Crossing PS
|Whisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky
|$80.00
|$90.00
|Suede Animal Crossing AC Inf
|Whisper White-Whisper White-Light Sky
|$70.00
|$80.00
|Future Rider Animal Crossing PS
|Bok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater
|$90.00
|$100.00
|Future Rider Animal Crossing AC Inf
|Bok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater
|$70.00
|$80.00
|Future Rider Animal Crossing
|Bok Choy-Puma White-Rosewater
|$130.00
|$140.00
|Wild Rider Animal Crossing
|Light Sky-Whisper White
|$170.00
|$190.00
|Leadcat Animal Crossing
|Eggshell Blue-Whisper White
|$45.00
|$50.00
|PUMA x AC Hoodie
|Light Sky
|$120.00
|$130.00
|PUMA x AC Hoodie
|Black
|$120.00
|$130.00
|PUMA x AC Tee
|No Dye
|$50.00
|$60.00
|PUMA x AC Shorts
|Black
|$70.00
|$80.00
|PUMA x AC Shorts
|Light Sky
|$70.00
|$80.00
|PUMA x AC Hoodie Kids
|Black
|$70.00
|$80.00
|PUMA x AC Hoodie Kids
|Light Sky
|$70.00
|$80.00
|PUMA x AC Tee Kids
|Black
|$40.00
|$45.00
|PUMA x AC Shorts Kids
|Black
|$50.00
|$60.00
|PUMA x AC Shorts Kids
|Light Sky
|$50.00
|$60.00
Thanks to Maxi-Geek for the prices.
Nintendo of America had a video about them, if you want to see them in the flesh.
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.