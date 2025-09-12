Everything from the September 2025 Nintendo Direct – Mario’s 40th, Metroid, Resident Evil, Yoshi and more
That was a massive Direct.
It was a massive 60 minutes of Nintendo Direct last night, covering almost everything you can imagine. We got a look at Nintendo’s plans for Mario’s 40th anniversary, including a teaser for the movie. There’s a new Yoshi game, several Resident Evil titles coming to the Switch, the release date (and amiibo) for Metroid Prime 4, a brand new Pokémon game, and much more. Here’s everything from the Direct as it happened.
Oh yeah, and the Virtual Boy is back, and there’s a Talking Flower in-real-life.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
April 2026
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
October 2nd – Switch
Mario Tennis Fever
Feb 12 – Switch 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
Autumn 2026 – Switch 2
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Autumn 2026 – Switch 2
Storm Lancers
Today – Switch
Dinkum
November 5 – Switch
Popucom
Holiday 2025 – Switch
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Autumn 2026 – Switch
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
Oct 30 / Dec 12 – Both
Meta Man Star Force: Legacy Collection
TBC – Switch
Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade
January 22, 2026 – Switch 2
Lynked: Banner of the Spark
Today – Both
Hades II
Sep 25 / Nov 20 – Both
Kirby Air Riders amiibo
Nov 20 – amiibo
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Nov 6 – Switch 2
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
February 5 – Both
Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics
February 17 – Both
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
Early 2026 – Switch 2
One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – Switch 2 Edition
Switch 2
Overcooked 2 – Switch 2 Edition
Switch 2
Stardew Valley – Switch 2 Edition
Switch 2
Human Fall Flat – Switch 2 Edition
Switch 2
Powerwash Simulator 2
Spring 2025 – Switch 2
Suika Game Planet
This Summer – Both
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Dec 4 – Both
Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Isle
Today – Switch 2
Pokemon: Pokopia
2026 – Switch 2
Pokemon Legends: Z-A
October 16 – Both
Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension
TBC – Both
Danganronpa 2×2
2026 – Both
Dynasty Warriors: Origins
January 22, 2026 – Switch 2
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
March 13 – Switch 2
Resident Evil Requiem, VII and VIII
Feb 27th, 2026 – Switch 2
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave
2026 – Switch 2
Two Point Museum, Disgaea 7 Completed, EA Sports FC 26, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 Remake, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, Lego Voyagers, Little Nightmares 3 and Persona 3 Reload also featured in a sizzle reel.