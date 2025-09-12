Switch

Everything from the September 2025 Nintendo Direct – Mario’s 40th, Metroid, Resident Evil, Yoshi and more

That was a massive Direct.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 13, 2025

It was a massive 60 minutes of Nintendo Direct last night, covering almost everything you can imagine. We got a look at Nintendo’s plans for Mario’s 40th anniversary, including a teaser for the movie. There’s a new Yoshi game, several Resident Evil titles coming to the Switch, the release date (and amiibo) for Metroid Prime 4, a brand new Pokémon game, and much more. Here’s everything from the Direct as it happened.

Oh yeah, and the Virtual Boy is back, and there’s a Talking Flower in-real-life.

How did you rate the Nintendo Direct, let us know in the comments.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

October 2nd – Switch

Mario Tennis Fever

Feb 12 – Switch 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Autumn 2026 – Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Autumn 2026 – Switch 2

Storm Lancers

Today – Switch

Dinkum

November 5 – Switch

Popucom

Holiday 2025 – Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Autumn 2026 – Switch

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Oct 30 / Dec 12 – Both

Meta Man Star Force: Legacy Collection

TBC – Switch

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

January 22, 2026 – Switch 2

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Today – Both

Hades II

Sep 25 / Nov 20 – Both

Kirby Air Riders amiibo

Nov 20 – amiibo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Nov 6 – Switch 2

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

February 5 – Both

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics

February 17 – Both

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

Early 2026 – Switch 2

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

Overcooked 2 – Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

Stardew Valley – Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

Human Fall Flat – Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

Powerwash Simulator 2

Spring 2025 – Switch 2

Suika Game Planet

This Summer – Both

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Dec 4 – Both

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Isle

Today – Switch 2

Pokemon: Pokopia

2026 – Switch 2

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

October 16 – Both

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension

TBC – Both

Danganronpa 2×2

2026 – Both

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

January 22, 2026 – Switch 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

March 13 – Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem, VII and VIII

Feb 27th, 2026 – Switch 2

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave

2026 – Switch 2

Two Point Museum, Disgaea 7 Completed, EA Sports FC 26, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 Remake, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, Lego Voyagers, Little Nightmares 3 and Persona 3 Reload also featured in a sizzle reel.

