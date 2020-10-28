Everything from the Nintendo Direct mini, Partner Showcase – October 2020

For the last time in 2020, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase last night. In it, a bunch of new games, updates on old ones and of course couple of shadow drops.

We’ve split the big announcements out into their own stories (but still included them here for completion sake). But here’s everything from the Direct.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity got a new trailer and demo

Bravely Default 2 gets delayed into February 2021 – Story

But did get a new trailer…

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 are out now on the eShop – Story

No More Heroes 3 also got a new trailer.

HAL Laboratory’s Part Time UFO gets a surprise Switch release – Story

Surprise, also more surprise – it’s out now.

Hitman III and Control come to Switch as cloud games, so no luck for Aussies – Story

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was announced, out March 23 2021.

Buddy Mission Bond, a new game from Koei Tecmo and Nintendo was announced in the Japanese video. Out January 21st in Japan.

Tropico 6 will be released on November 6th, it has 10% off in the eShop as a launch discount.

Paradox Interactive’s Surviving the Aftermath was announced for Switch, it’ll be out in Autumn 2021 here in Australia.

Immortals Fenyx Rising had it’s first Switch footage shown off as well, Bakugan was also there, as well as Griftlands, and if you want to watch it all again – here’s the entire thing.