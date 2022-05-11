Everything from the Indie World showcase – May 2022

The game that shall not be named wasn’t there, but but we still got an amazing array of Indie games in last night’s Indie World showcase. Games from all over the world, even from Australia. As is tradition a few of them shadow-dropped right after the presentation. Which if you’re reading this in the morning, you’ll be able to go play and buy right now.

Here’s everything from Indie World for May 2022.

Games out Today

Soundfall (Drastic Game/Noodlecake) Out Now

We played this all the way back at PAX Aus 2018 and it was fun then, should be even more fun now.

Mini Motorways 🇳🇿(Dinosaur Polo Club) Out Now

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules)

OpUs Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Sigono)

Card Shark – Demo Today, but out June 2nd

Games with dates in 2022

Silt (Spiral Circus Games) – June

Wayward Strand 🇦🇺 – Out July 21st

Wayward Strand is a lovingly illustrated simultaneous storytelling game making waves for its earnest approach, and is the inaugural title from Australian indie studio, Ghost Pattern.

Idol Manager (Playism) – August

Games without dates in 2022

Totally Accurate Battle Simulators (T.A.B.S) (Landfall Games) – Winter

Lead wobbly warriors into chaotic battles in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from @LandfallGames, wobbling its way onto #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/YCFm5fb9BL — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 11, 2022

Onshot World Mahcine Edition (Dangen Entertainment) – Winter

We Are OFK (Team OFK) – Winter

Ooblets (Glumberland) – Winter

ElecHead (NamaTakahashi) – Winter

Cursed to Golf (Thunderful) – Winter

Batora: Lost Haven (Team17/Stormmind Games) – Spring

A Guidebook of Babel (Pixmain) – Spring

Cult of the Lamb 🇦🇺 (Massive Monster) – 2022

Wildfrost (Chucklefish) – Holiday 2022

2023 Games

Another Crab’s Treasure (Aggro Crab/Kowloon Nights)

Gunbrella (Devolver Digital/Doinksoft) – 2023

To rewatch the entire thing, here it is below.