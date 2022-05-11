Everything from the Indie World showcase – May 2022
The game that shall not be named wasn’t there, but but we still got an amazing array of Indie games in last night’s Indie World showcase. Games from all over the world, even from Australia. As is tradition a few of them shadow-dropped right after the presentation. Which if you’re reading this in the morning, you’ll be able to go play and buy right now.
Here’s everything from Indie World for May 2022.
Games out Today
Soundfall (Drastic Game/Noodlecake) Out Now
We played this all the way back at PAX Aus 2018 and it was fun then, should be even more fun now.
Mini Motorways 🇳🇿(Dinosaur Polo Club) Out Now
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules)
OpUs Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Sigono)
Card Shark – Demo Today, but out June 2nd
Games with dates in 2022
Silt (Spiral Circus Games) – June
Wayward Strand 🇦🇺 – Out July 21st
Wayward Strand is a lovingly illustrated simultaneous storytelling game making waves for its earnest approach, and is the inaugural title from Australian indie studio, Ghost Pattern.
Idol Manager (Playism) – August
Games without dates in 2022
Totally Accurate Battle Simulators (T.A.B.S) (Landfall Games) – Winter
Onshot World Mahcine Edition (Dangen Entertainment) – Winter
We Are OFK (Team OFK) – Winter
Ooblets (Glumberland) – Winter
ElecHead (NamaTakahashi) – Winter
Cursed to Golf (Thunderful) – Winter
Batora: Lost Haven (Team17/Stormmind Games) – Spring
A Guidebook of Babel (Pixmain) – Spring
Cult of the Lamb 🇦🇺 (Massive Monster) – 2022
Wildfrost (Chucklefish) – Holiday 2022
2023 Games
Another Crab’s Treasure (Aggro Crab/Kowloon Nights)
Gunbrella (Devolver Digital/Doinksoft) – 2023
To rewatch the entire thing, here it is below.