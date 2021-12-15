Everything from the Indie World Showcase – December 2021

The final Indie World Showcase for 2021 is done and dusted. If you weren’t up super early this morning, don’t worry. We got you covered.

As usual, there were a few shadowdrops due out today; they might even be out by the time you wake up. The games below are in chronological release order, with the ones out today at the top and the unspecified 2022 games right down the bottom. We’ve tried to put in the latest trailers, but some games didn’t have them.

What do you think of all the games shown off?

Shadowdrops

Dungeon Munchies (maJAJa) – “Later Today”

Let’s Play Oink Games – “Later Today”

This one is a timed console exclusive

Timelie (Urnique Studio) – “Later Today”

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – “Later Today”

2022

Baby Storm – January 21st 2022

OlliOlli World (Roll7) – February 8th 2022

Figment 2 Creed Valley – February 2022

A demo of this one will be out later today.

Omori (Omocat, LLC) – Autumn 2022

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios) – Autumn 2022

Can you protect your fox cubs in a world ravaged by mankind? Put your survival instincts to the test when Endling – Extinction is Forever, launches on #NintendoSwitch spring 2022. #IndieWorld #Endling pic.twitter.com/pZFbs5gN0Z — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 15, 2021

Behind the Frame (Silver Lining Studio) – Autumn 2022

Parkasaurus (Washbear Studio) – Autumn 2022

Don’t Starve Together (Klei Entertainment) – Winter 2022

Grime (Akupara Games) – Winter 2022

River City Girls 2 (Wayforward) Winter 2022

Afterlove EP (Pikselnesia) Winter 2022

Loco Motive (Robust Games) Winter 2022

Aliisha (Underscore) – August 2022, console exclusive

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) – Holiday 2022

Gerda: A Flame in Winter – 2022