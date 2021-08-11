Everything from the Indie World Showcase – August 2021
Very early this morning, Nintendo held another Indie World showcase, and we got a look at some great upcoming indie games and a few shadowdrops to boot.
We’ve put the shadowdrops at the top of the list. We’ll add the link to the eShop as soon as we can with those. After that, it’s in release order, or if there was no date, it’s toward the bottom. Here’s everything from the 20 minutes.
Anything stand out for you?
Shadowdrops
These games are out now, or soon will be some time today.
Axiom Verge 2 – Out later today
Necrobarista: Final Pour – Out later today
Curious Expedition 2 – Out later today
Garden Story – Out later today
Slime Rancher: Portable Edition – Out later today
Boyfriend Dungeon – Out later day
2021
Eastward – September 16th 2021
Your next adventure is just over the horizon! Eastward from @ChucklefishLTD and @pixpilgames arrives as a timed-console exclusive to #NintendoSwitch on 16/09.— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 11, 2021
Pre-orders start on Nintendo #eShop later today! pic.twitter.com/m72H8MpGZt
Tetris Effect Connected (with cross-platform multiplayer) – October 8th
Gang Beats – Q3 2021
TOEM – Q3 2021
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Q4 2021
Hundred Days – Q4 2021
Loop Hero – Q4 2021
2022
Astroneer – January 2022
Lumbear Jack – no specific date yet
Bomb Rush CyberPunk – Timed console exclusive
Metal Slug Tactics – no specific date
Far Changing Tides – no specific date