Everything from the Indie World Showcase – August 2021

Very early this morning, Nintendo held another Indie World showcase, and we got a look at some great upcoming indie games and a few shadowdrops to boot.

We’ve put the shadowdrops at the top of the list. We’ll add the link to the eShop as soon as we can with those. After that, it’s in release order, or if there was no date, it’s toward the bottom. Here’s everything from the 20 minutes.

Shadowdrops

These games are out now, or soon will be some time today.

Axiom Verge 2 – Out later today

Necrobarista: Final Pour – Out later today

Curious Expedition 2 – Out later today

Garden Story – Out later today

Slime Rancher: Portable Edition – Out later today

Boyfriend Dungeon – Out later day

2021

Eastward – September 16th 2021

Eastward – September 16th 2021



Pre-orders start on Nintendo #eShop later today!

Tetris Effect Connected (with cross-platform multiplayer) – October 8th

Gang Beats – Q3 2021

TOEM – Q3 2021

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Q4 2021

Hundred Days – Q4 2021

Loop Hero – Q4 2021

2022

Astroneer – January 2022

Lumbear Jack – no specific date yet

Bomb Rush CyberPunk – Timed console exclusive

Metal Slug Tactics – no specific date

Far Changing Tides – no specific date