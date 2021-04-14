Everything from the Indie World Showcase – April 2021

Nintendo held an Indie World Showcase early this morning, and we’ve got the full roundup of what was included. Shadow drops are at the top (things that are out now or today), then in no particular order the rest of the games that were featured in the 20-minute showcase.

What stood out for you?

Shadowdrops

The Longing (Studio Seufz)

A game set over 400 days in real time, but don’t leave the main character for too long. Out Later Today

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me a Pixel)

Coming Later Today

Fez (Polytron)

Fez was one of the more popular indie games in the early 2010s and should work perfect on Nintendo Switch.

Everything else newly announced, or given a release date is below.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Newly announced, and the “one more thing” at the end – Oxenfree II will launch later this year on the Nintendo Switch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (DotEmu)

Fresh gameplay from the upcoming TMNT, out on the Nintendo Switch later this year

Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated)

Finally has a release date on Switch – July 20th

Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)

Out this Spring

OlliOlli World (Roll7)

This OlliOlli series back, this time it has a story. Our this Summer.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Aerial_Knight)

Parkour set in a Tokyo Style Detroit. Releases May 19th, Demo out later today.

Road 96 (DigixArt)

An ever-evolving story driven adventure with multiple roads to take you on your journey. Out later this year.

Last Stop (Variable State)

Out July 2021

Hindsight (Joel McDonald)

Later This year

Skul: The Hero Slayer (SouthPAW Games)

Art of Rally (Funselektor Labs)

KeyWe (Stonewheat and Sons)

Flaps onto the Switch in August

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective

Out Autumn 2021

Weaving Tides (Crytivo)

Out May 2021

The House of the Dead: Remake (Forever Entertainment)

Beasts of Maravilla Island (Banana Bird Studios)

Take control of a young wildlife photographer who travels to the titular island. Out June 2021.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive)

Out June 21st 2021

2022

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (Konami)

Ukiyo-e style hack-and-slash roguelite action