Everything from the February Nintendo Direct
So Nintendo finally hosted a Nintendo Direct and people thought they knew what was going to be included within it, boy were they wrong. Here is everything that was revealed during the Nintendo Direct for February 2023. First up the headliners:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom Collector’s Edition, amiibo announced alongside new trailer
Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games launch on Nintendo Switch Online today
Metroid Prime remastered launches today digitally, later physically
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally launches on April 21st
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass launches today
Pikmin 4 lands on July 21st with new footage
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 gets new course, Birdo
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster coming to Switch
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is coming to the Switch
Professor Layton returns with a New World of Steam on Switch
Here are the rest:
Please note some of the trailers below might be from the Japanese Direct, they will be updated as other regions upload the specific ones.
Octopath Traveler II – February 24 & Demo Today
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17
Samba de Amigo: Party Central – Winter
Fashion Dreamer – 2023
Tron: Identity – April
Deca Police – 2023
Disney Illusion Island – July 28
Harmony The Fall of Reverie – June
We Love Katamari – June 2nd
Sea of Stars – August 29
Omega Strikers – April 27
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – June 30
WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros – Today
No trailer available
DLC Updates
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Wave 3
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Fire Emblem Engage – Wave 2