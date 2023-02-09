Everything from the February Nintendo Direct

So Nintendo finally hosted a Nintendo Direct and people thought they knew what was going to be included within it, boy were they wrong. Here is everything that was revealed during the Nintendo Direct for February 2023. First up the headliners:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom Collector’s Edition, amiibo announced alongside new trailer

Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games launch on Nintendo Switch Online today

Metroid Prime remastered launches today digitally, later physically

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally launches on April 21st

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass launches today

Pikmin 4 lands on July 21st with new footage

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 gets new course, Birdo

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster coming to Switch

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is coming to the Switch

Professor Layton returns with a New World of Steam on Switch

Here are the rest:

Please note some of the trailers below might be from the Japanese Direct, they will be updated as other regions upload the specific ones.

Octopath Traveler II – February 24 & Demo Today

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17

Samba de Amigo: Party Central – Winter

Fashion Dreamer – 2023

Tron: Identity – April

Deca Police – 2023

Disney Illusion Island – July 28

Harmony The Fall of Reverie – June

We Love Katamari – June 2nd

Sea of Stars – August 29

Omega Strikers – April 27

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – June 30

WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros – Today

No trailer available

DLC Updates

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Wave 3

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Fire Emblem Engage – Wave 2