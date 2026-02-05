Switch

Everything announced in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – February 2026

Orbitals, Fallout, Captain Tsubasa, Bomberman, Final Fantasy Rebirth, Turok, Digimon, Granblue, Doraemon, Tales of Arise, Resident Evil, Indiana Jones, Oblivion

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 6, 2026

Last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase didn’t disappoint, delivering a non-stop, rapid-fire barrage of trailers for almost 30 minutes, just as promised. We saw plenty of games drop today, along with brand-new reveals and long-awaited release dates for titles we’ve been waiting on for a while.

Here’s everything that was announced, along with the accompanying trailers for each.

Orbitals

Winter 2026 – Switch 2

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

February 19 – Switch 1

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters

2026 – Switch 1

Tokyo Scramble

February 11 – Both

Valheim

2026 – Both

Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Today – Switch 2

eFootball Kick Off

Winter 2026 – Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales

June 18 – Switch 1

Super Bomberman Collection

Today – Both

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

June 3 – Switch 2

Pragmata

April 24 – Switch 2 – Demo available later today

Turok: Origins

Spring 2026 – Switch 2

Kyoto Xanadu

Winter 2026 – Both

Digimon Story Time Stranger

July 10 – Both

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok

July 9 – Switch 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

March 13 – Switch 2 – Demo Available later today, progress continues to the full game

Rave Racer – Arcade Archives 2

February 26 – Both

Doraemon, Sonic Wings Special, Coolboarders, Ninja Gaiden 2– Console Archives

Coolboarders and Ninja Gaiden 2 are out today and exclusive to Switch 2. Doraemon and Sonic Wings are on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 and don’t have a release date yet.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

March 18 – Switch 2 – Trailer TBC

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition

May 22 – Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem

February 27 – Switch 2

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

February 24 – Switch 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

May 12 – Switch 2

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered

2026 – Switch 2

There was also a sizzle reel with Scott Pilgrim EX, Abother Eden Begins – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Reanimalm WWE 2K26, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, PGA Tour 2K26, Culdcept Beings – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Goat Simulator 3

