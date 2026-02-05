Everything announced in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – February 2026

Last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase didn’t disappoint, delivering a non-stop, rapid-fire barrage of trailers for almost 30 minutes, just as promised. We saw plenty of games drop today, along with brand-new reveals and long-awaited release dates for titles we’ve been waiting on for a while.

Here’s everything that was announced, along with the accompanying trailers for each.

Orbitals

Winter 2026 – Switch 2

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

February 19 – Switch 1

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters

2026 – Switch 1

Tokyo Scramble

February 11 – Both

Valheim

2026 – Both

Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Today – Switch 2

eFootball Kick Off

Winter 2026 – Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales

June 18 – Switch 1

Super Bomberman Collection

Today – Both

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

June 3 – Switch 2

Pragmata

April 24 – Switch 2 – Demo available later today

Turok: Origins

Spring 2026 – Switch 2

Kyoto Xanadu

Winter 2026 – Both

Digimon Story Time Stranger

July 10 – Both

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok

July 9 – Switch 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

March 13 – Switch 2 – Demo Available later today, progress continues to the full game

Rave Racer – Arcade Archives 2

February 26 – Both

Doraemon, Sonic Wings Special, Coolboarders, Ninja Gaiden 2– Console Archives

Coolboarders and Ninja Gaiden 2 are out today and exclusive to Switch 2. Doraemon and Sonic Wings are on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 and don’t have a release date yet.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

March 18 – Switch 2 – Trailer TBC

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition

May 22 – Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem

February 27 – Switch 2

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

February 24 – Switch 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

May 12 – Switch 2

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered

2026 – Switch 2

There was also a sizzle reel with Scott Pilgrim EX, Abother Eden Begins – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Reanimalm WWE 2K26, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, PGA Tour 2K26, Culdcept Beings – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Goat Simulator 3