Everything announced in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – February 2026
Last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase didn’t disappoint, delivering a non-stop, rapid-fire barrage of trailers for almost 30 minutes, just as promised. We saw plenty of games drop today, along with brand-new reveals and long-awaited release dates for titles we’ve been waiting on for a while.
Here’s everything that was announced, along with the accompanying trailers for each.
Orbitals
Winter 2026 – Switch 2
Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse
February 19 – Switch 1
Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters
2026 – Switch 1
Tokyo Scramble
February 11 – Both
Valheim
2026 – Both
Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Today – Switch 2
eFootball Kick Off
Winter 2026 – Switch 2
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales
June 18 – Switch 1
Super Bomberman Collection
Today – Both
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
June 3 – Switch 2
Pragmata
April 24 – Switch 2 – Demo available later today
Turok: Origins
Spring 2026 – Switch 2
Kyoto Xanadu
Winter 2026 – Both
Digimon Story Time Stranger
July 10 – Both
Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok
July 9 – Switch 2
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
March 13 – Switch 2 – Demo Available later today, progress continues to the full game
Rave Racer – Arcade Archives 2
February 26 – Both
Doraemon, Sonic Wings Special, Coolboarders, Ninja Gaiden 2– Console Archives
Coolboarders and Ninja Gaiden 2 are out today and exclusive to Switch 2. Doraemon and Sonic Wings are on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 and don’t have a release date yet.
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
March 18 – Switch 2 – Trailer TBC
Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition
May 22 – Switch 2
Resident Evil Requiem
February 27 – Switch 2
Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
February 24 – Switch 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
May 12 – Switch 2
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered
2026 – Switch 2
There was also a sizzle reel with Scott Pilgrim EX, Abother Eden Begins – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Reanimalm WWE 2K26, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, PGA Tour 2K26, Culdcept Beings – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition,, Goat Simulator 3