Everything announced during the Nintendo Direct mini, Partner Showcase for September 2020

Nintendo’s Partner Showcase Directs are starting to become something quite good. Last nights? It was very good with two new exclusive Monster Hunter games announced for the Switch, Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shadow dropped as well as a couple of other games too. Then there was announcements and updates on a bunch of games. Here’s everything!

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2

Release Date: March 26th 2021 and Winter 2021

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Out Later Today

Hades – Out Later Today

The Long Dark – Out Later Today

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise 2 – December 4th

Empire of Sun – Out December 1st

Rune Factory 5 – Now out in 2021

Balan Wonderland – Out March 26th 2021

Sniper Elite 4 – Holiday 2020

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Winter 2021