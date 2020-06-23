Everything announced for Switch from the New Game+ Expo

Overnight the New Game+ Expo was held, this digital event featured a number of high profile publishers showing off probably what they would have shown off had there been an E3. We’ll run you through what was announced for Switch.

If you’re a fan of anime, RPG and/or visual novels. Keep on scrolling.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

SNK

Samurai Shodown will receive a DLC crossover with Ubisoft’s For Honor

Neo Geo Pocket Color game King of Fighters R-2 coming to the Switch

NIS America

Trails of Cold Steel IV will be out in 2021

Fallen Legions: Revenants coming to the Switch in early 2021

Ys IX: Monstrum No coming to Switch in 2021

Aksys Games

Cafe Enchante and Piofiore: Fated Memories coming to the Switch later this year, Collar x Malice coming later this week

– Escape from Asura coming in 2021

Spike Chusoft

Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne coming this Summer

Shiren the Wanderer: Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate coming to the Switch later this year

Suda51

Footage of No More Heroes obscured by Suda himself.

Fight Crab

Pretty much self explanatory.