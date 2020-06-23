Everything announced for Switch from the New Game+ Expo
Overnight the New Game+ Expo was held, this digital event featured a number of high profile publishers showing off probably what they would have shown off had there been an E3. We’ll run you through what was announced for Switch.
If you’re a fan of anime, RPG and/or visual novels. Keep on scrolling.
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
SNK
Samurai Shodown will receive a DLC crossover with Ubisoft’s For Honor
Neo Geo Pocket Color game King of Fighters R-2 coming to the Switch
NIS America
Trails of Cold Steel IV will be out in 2021
Fallen Legions: Revenants coming to the Switch in early 2021
Ys IX: Monstrum No coming to Switch in 2021
Aksys Games
Cafe Enchante and Piofiore: Fated Memories coming to the Switch later this year, Collar x Malice coming later this week
– Escape from Asura coming in 2021
Spike Chusoft
Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne coming this Summer
Shiren the Wanderer: Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate coming to the Switch later this year
Suda51
Footage of No More Heroes obscured by Suda himself.
Fight Crab
Pretty much self explanatory.
Wowee I am hyped for Ys IX to finally come to the Switch!
I loved Bloodstained Curse of the Moon. Haven’t played Ritual of the Night but I love old school Castlevania. So so happy Curse of the Moon 2 is a thing. Hopefully this one will have a physical release too
I want to pick this up, has been hard to justify the price tag when there’s so many other good Metroidvanias atm. If it goes sub-$30 I’ll snap it up.