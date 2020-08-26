Everything announced during the Nintendo Direct mini, Partner Showcase for August 2020

Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct mini Partners Showcase overnight and a bunch of games were given release dates, a few new games got announced and there was also one shadow-drop as well. We’ve gone through the 11-minute video so you don’t have to. Here’s everything from the showcase.

World of Tanks Blitz – out today

We got to interview Wargaming about the World of Tanks Blitz port for Switch, make sure to give that read. You can also download it now for free.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – December 8th

More Puyo Puyo Tetris fun is arriving later this year. Full Story

Just Dance 2021 – November 12th

No Wii or Wii U version this year, the end of an era.

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – November 13th

We got a new trailer for this one, and a release date. Plus it’s also $89.95.

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – December 15th

Three Game Boy games, one Saga. Full Story

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack

Coming to the west for the first time later this summer. That’s our summer America, you’ve already had yours.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Autumn 2021

Trailer forthcoming.

FUSER – Spring 2020

Control the music and share it with the world in the revolutionary music-mixing game, FUSER! Grab your friends and take turns at the decks with the collaborative multiplayer mode when FUSER comes to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #PlayFUSERhttps://t.co/m1KbTxJW2X pic.twitter.com/iUMTh2YQ6f — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2020

There was also a sizzle reel in the Direct but nearly all the games were out next week. It included Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, Captain Tsubasa and Minecraft Dungeons DLC.