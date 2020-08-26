Everything announced during the Nintendo Direct mini, Partner Showcase for August 2020
Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct mini Partners Showcase overnight and a bunch of games were given release dates, a few new games got announced and there was also one shadow-drop as well. We’ve gone through the 11-minute video so you don’t have to. Here’s everything from the showcase.
World of Tanks Blitz – out today
We got to interview Wargaming about the World of Tanks Blitz port for Switch, make sure to give that read. You can also download it now for free.
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – December 8th
More Puyo Puyo Tetris fun is arriving later this year. Full Story
Just Dance 2021 – November 12th
No Wii or Wii U version this year, the end of an era.
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – November 13th
We got a new trailer for this one, and a release date. Plus it’s also $89.95.
COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – December 15th
Three Game Boy games, one Saga. Full Story
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
Coming to the west for the first time later this summer. That’s our summer America, you’ve already had yours.
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Autumn 2021
Trailer forthcoming.
FUSER – Spring 2020
There was also a sizzle reel in the Direct but nearly all the games were out next week. It included Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, Captain Tsubasa and Minecraft Dungeons DLC.
