0

Everything announced during the Nintendo Direct mini, Partner Showcase for August 2020

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2020

Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct mini Partners Showcase overnight and a bunch of games were given release dates, a few new games got announced and there was also one shadow-drop as well. We’ve gone through the 11-minute video so you don’t have to. Here’s everything from the showcase.

World of Tanks Blitz – out today

We got to interview Wargaming about the World of Tanks Blitz port for Switch, make sure to give that read. You can also download it now for free.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – December 8th

More Puyo Puyo Tetris fun is arriving later this year. Full Story

Just Dance 2021 – November 12th

No Wii or Wii U version this year, the end of an era.

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – November 13th

We got a new trailer for this one, and a release date. Plus it’s also $89.95.

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – December 15th

Three Game Boy games, one Saga. Full Story

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack

Coming to the west for the first time later this summer. That’s our summer America, you’ve already had yours.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Autumn 2021

Trailer forthcoming.

FUSER – Spring 2020

There was also a sizzle reel in the Direct but nearly all the games were out next week. It included Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, Captain Tsubasa and Minecraft Dungeons DLC.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Direct Mini
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response