Everything announced during the Indie World showcase – December 2020

It was an early one, but this morning Nintendo blew off the Indie World dust and served us up another jam packed filled showcase – with a couple of big names! Among the big drop were some other games that are out today too!

We’ll update this story later today with links, and more information on each game. (The showcase was at 4am!).

Among Us – Out Now

InnerSloth

One of the biggest games of the year is getting its first console release on the Nintendo Switch. Work together to complete tasks on a spaceship before the imposter sabotages or takes out the other players. Think a crewmate is acting strange? Call for emergency meetings and discuss who the suspected imposter is … but make sure you’re confident before you vote to eject someone into the cold reaches of space.

The biggest news is that the game also features full cross-play with other platforms, oh and that the game is available to buy now and you can do so here.

Calico – Out Now

Peachy Keen Games

Magical girls, cat cafes and cuddly animals – what more do you need in life? Fill a cozy café with cute creatures, charming furniture, festive decorations and yummy pastries. It’s the purr-fect way to spend a day! You can begin relaxing in Calico now, as it is available to buy now.

Grindstone – Out Now

Capybara Games

Clobber creeps to rack up huge combos and earn precious Grindstones. Cash in your grindstones to craft new gear and overcome devious enemies, obstacles and boss encounters as you conquer Grindstone Mountain. With more than 200 brutal levels to tackle, get ready to rise, grind and repeat when Grindstone gets its console launch right now.

When The Past Was Around – Out Now

This is the story of Eda, a girl in her early 20s, like anyone in her age, she’s lost. She lost her way in the journey to achieve her dreams, then she lost her way in the journey to find love. That until she met The Owl.

Discover more about this unique game today, as the game is available on Switch now and if you are unsure about it, a demo is also available.

We can’t be lucky enough to have everything come out today. Here’s everything else that was revealed coming at a later stage. Some later this month, some in 2021.

Spelunky 1 and Spelunky 2 – Winter 2021

Mossmouth

With Spelunky and Spelunky 2, brave your way through treacherous tunnels and caverns, outfitted with the survival supplies you find along the way. Featuring dense worlds teeming with secrets, surprises and slapstick hilarity, each time you play promises danger and delight. Watch out for leprechauns, ghosts, flying fish and galloping turkeys as you explore the unknown.

Super Meat Boy Forever – December 23rd (console launch exclusive)

Team Meat

The highly anticipated sequel to Super Meat Boy has arrived(almost) In Super Meat Boy Forever, Meat Boy and Bandage Girl’s adorable baby girl, Nugget, has been kidnapped. You’ll get put through the grinder as you jump, slide, punch and kick through several worlds containing thousands of hand-constructed levels that are randomly smashed together to create a unique gameplay experience with each save game. With bosses, secrets, dying, awesome music, vibrant art and even more dying, prepare to face some intense challenges.

Cyber Shadow – January 26th

Mechanical Head Studios

Dash, slice and leap your way through futuristic levels as you take down more than a dozen apocalyptic bosses in this action-platformer ninja game. The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey. Nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity, leap past traps and defeat the techno hordes. You can even scan an amiibo of a Shovel Knight series character for a little help from a familiar friend.

Tunche – March 2021

LEAP Game Studios

Tunche is a 2D beat-’em-up game with breathtaking hand-drawn art, set in the Amazon Rainforest. It can be explored with one of five heroes, each with their own distinctive skills and abilities. Unravel the rainforest’s secrets in search of a mythical beast, the Tunche. Enjoy a unique experience every time you journey into the jungle, traversing different paths and facing fantastic creatures. With charming hack-and-slash combat, local co-op play and a pinch of shamanic witchcraft, you’ll experience a magical tour of Peruvian legends and folklore.

Very Very Valet – Early 2021

Toyful Games

Get behind the wheel to pick up, park and return cars in over 20 locations. Up to three other players can join you in this frantic and fun party game. Very Very Valet accelerates onto Nintendo Switch first as a timed exclusive in early 2021

Fisti-Fluffs – Early 2021

Playfellow Studio

In this physics-based party game featuring fierce felines, you’ll need to whack and pounce your way to victory. Turn the playroom into a battleground by smacking into objects and launching them across the room. Experience the pinnacle of cat-tussling fun by proving your wobbly cat is the best cat.

Break out the catnip and see which furious feline fighter will become best cat in the physics-based party game Fisti-Fluffs from @PlayfellowGames and @Rogue_Co!



Happy Game – Autumn 2021

Amanita Design

Solve unnerving puzzles, endure a few unsettling songs and survive face-to-face encounters with suspicious smiley faces.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Autumn 2021

ustwo games

The award-winning studio that created Monument Valley is delivering a new open-world experience – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. In this game, even the smallest person can make a big difference. Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island, ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration. But when she sees her beloved Island in danger, she realizes that she needs to do something about it! Recruit volunteers for your cause, help heal sick animals, clean up the wilderness and ultimately save the island.

Gnosia – Early 2021

Playism

In this one-of-a-kind sci-fi adventure game, a spaceship is overtaken by aliens who can take the form of humans. Meet an eclectic cast of characters and help unravel their mysteries in a fascinating narrative spin on the social-deduction genre where you play against up to 14 NPCs. Overcome your fears when Gnosia launches on Nintendo Switch in early 2021.

Kosmokrats – March 2021 (time console exclusive)

Hazel Sky – March 2021

Hoa – April 2021

Trash Sailors (Spring 2021)

Finding Paradise – Spring 2021

If you want to watch the entire thing again – you can do that below.