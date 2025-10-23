amiibo

Even more Kirby Air Riders amiibo are coming, including Meta Knight, King Deeded and Chef Kawasaki

Huge in size, bigger in price.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 23, 2025

If two jumbo-sized Kirby Air Riders amiibo weren’t enough for you, then good news — there are three more on the way.

Revealed during the hour-long and jam-packed Kirby Air Riders Direct by none other than Sakurai himself, three additional amiibo are coming: Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Chef Kawasaki. They’re all jumbo-sized like the Kirby and Waddle Dee ones, but will arrive a little bit later.

While the Kirby and Waddle Dee figures release alongside the game, you can expect the others as follows:

  • Meta Knight & Shadow Star: March 5, 2026
  • King Dedede & Tank Star: 2026
  • Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star: 2026

Sakurai was really happy to show them off, saying, “To think a day like this would actually come. I never imagined this when working on the previous game,” in regards to these actually being made. It’s not something he could have dreamed of before.

Posted In
amiibo, Switch 2
Tags
Kirby Air Riders
