Even more Kirby Air Riders amiibo are coming, including Meta Knight, King Deeded and Chef Kawasaki

If two jumbo-sized Kirby Air Riders amiibo weren’t enough for you, then good news — there are three more on the way.

Revealed during the hour-long and jam-packed Kirby Air Riders Direct by none other than Sakurai himself, three additional amiibo are coming: Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Chef Kawasaki. They’re all jumbo-sized like the Kirby and Waddle Dee ones, but will arrive a little bit later.

While the Kirby and Waddle Dee figures release alongside the game, you can expect the others as follows:

Meta Knight & Shadow Star: March 5, 2026

King Dedede & Tank Star: 2026

Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star: 2026

Sakurai was really happy to show them off, saying, “To think a day like this would actually come. I never imagined this when working on the previous game,” in regards to these actually being made. It’s not something he could have dreamed of before.