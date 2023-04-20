443
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection gets a fresh gameplay trailer

by Daniel VuckovicApril 20, 2023

Atlus has released a new trailer for the upcoming Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection which is due out on June 1st later this year.

This new trailer shows the collection in action, including how they got former DS games which heavily used the second screen to work on the Switch. The collection also features a bunch of improvements over the original games including suspend saves and the ability to change difficulty levels.

