eShop listing points to May 14th launch for The Elder Scrolls: Blades on Switch

We hadn’t seen or heard anything about The Elder Scrolls: Blades on the Nintendo Switch since it was delayed last year. Earlier this week there was a listing on Nintendo’s website saying it could have been today (the 12th) but it was soon deleted.

Now we’ve got an all-but-confirmed date with the game now showing a release date of May 14th on the US eShop.

It’s possible it could still launch on the 12th in Europe (and here in Australia) but the 14th looks more likely and is the traditional “eShop” day.

We went hands on with the game almost a year ago at E3 2019, here’s our preview from then.