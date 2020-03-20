Enjoy these free to play games on Switch

With the country and the world, basically locked into their own houses, flats, apartments or tiny house in the bush, people are turning to gaming to help alleviate their boredom and for good reason, gaming is fun. But gaming can be expensive and with people being unsure about personal finances, we thought it would be fun to have a quick look at the games you can play, without needing to pay.

These games are mostly considered free to play, as in you don’t have to spend a single cent on them, but a lot of them do allow you to do that, if you choose to. So, without any further delay, here we go.

Nintendo have a few free to play titles on Switch, but their most recent is Super Kirby Clash, a game that lets you and up to three other players, tackle the many bosses from the many Kirby games.

With multiple roles to choose from, no Team Kirby will be the same, making each play through something fun to experience, plus with options like Sword Hero or Beam Mage, there are some nice nods back to classic power ups as well.

With a story quest to undertake, that can be completed on one console, or the party quest, where you and others locally or online can discover a whole new bevy of bosses to defeat. As you defeat the dastardly foes, you can earn fragments, that you can then trade to unlock new gear for yourself.

The most recent addition to the free to play on Switch collection, Warface is an online shooting game that pits you against 31 other players on over 50 maps and more.

Battle it out in PvP, as you fight for glory in maps that are based on real world locations and even a few not of this world, but if you want some more co-op based gaming, you can tackle PvE Raids. These missions will have you take down tyrannical megacorporation’s, blast off to Mars to defeat a robotic army or take down a zombie threat in the nuclear wasteland of Chernobyl.

With multiple player classes and over 200 weapons to discover and upgrade, there is no shortage of content in this one.

This is just basically online only Monster Hunter, but more action based, which might be hard to believe for some.

Battle for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it’s up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.

With new content coming almost all the time, this is a game that is constantly evolving, which in turn will constantly challenge you as well.

The only racing game on this list, Asphalt 9: Legends will offer you a massive roster of cars from some of the worlds most icon brands, like Ferrari, Porsche and more.

The game offers a split screen mode, for those that want to test themselves against a packed couch, but if that is not enough, you can take the challenge online.

With over 50 cars to speed around in, all based on their real-world counterparts, you will find some really fun rides here, but you won’t find any old cars, no all the cars here were chosen to give you the most enjoyable ride possible. On top of that, you can customise almost all aspects of the car, to make it your dream car, then hit the road on over 70 tracks, from around the world.

Ever wanted to fly like Superman, or take over the world like Lex Luthor, well with DC Universe Online, you can try, along with a few million other players.

You will create the character you want, be they good or bad, able to fly or super strong and then hit the streets to complete quests to help you progress. As you do, you will eventually get to fight alongside or against classic DC characters like Batman, Wonder Woman and The Joker, plus many more.

On top of that, you will visit classic DC locations, like Gotham, Metropolis, Atlantis, Themyscira and more, this is truly the easiest way to live out your superhero dreams.

You really can’t talk about free to play games, without mentioning the biggest name in it, Fortnite and honestly if at this point you don’t know what it is about, I don’t know if we can help. It is you and your team, battling it out for the win on an island that features 100 players in total, so you jump in and go.

Of course, it is not just that straight forward, you need to build fortifications, find new weapons and vehicles to get around and while you can attempt to go solo, playing with friends is always more fun.

The game recently launched chapter 2 and they are in their second season, which is all about spies, so if you wanted to jump, now is a great time.

One of the original free to play games, Fallout Shelter throws you into he boots of a vault overseer and has you taking charge of a group of survivors, all hoping to live out their lives in comfort underground.

You need to manage your resources, decide on power, water and medical, then build up rooms to make the residents happy, all the while protecting your base from raiders that want take it all. There are also internal issues to deal with, emergencies as such, so it is not an easy job in life.

If all that seems to much, you can head off on adventures with a small team of adventurers, in order to obtain rare materials, in order to help take your shelter up to new heights… er depths.

If you have not yet gotten your Pokémon fill on Switch, you might want to take a look at Pokémon Quest, a new type of game that is set in a brand-new location.

The Pokémon that live on this new land, known as Tumblecube Island are all original Kanto critters, but now have a boxy, cube like appearance. You will assemble a team of three Pokémon and head out on expeditions, all in the name of treasure, like Power Stones.

Equip your Pokémon with a power stone and watch it change, as you can customise the skills, they have available to them, modifying things like energy, strength, speed and more, as they level up, you can equip more stones.

Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game, where you take a character you like and fight against others, think Smash Bros and you are mostly there.

There are 49 playable fighters to choose from and dozens of stages to enjoy and as the game is constantly getting updated, there is always new things to look forward to. Characters that you can select from now are as varied as the moves, like Rayman, Lara Croft, Finn there is no limit to the fun.

Plus, you can mix things up with Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, Kung-Foot, and many more fun party game modes. Should that not be something you want, you can also jump into the training space, before you hit up the 1v1, 2v2 or 4 player free for all.

When you combine digital card games and Warhammer, you get Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Champions, a game that is full of tactics, as much as it is full of cards.

Deploy units and unleash deadly magical abilities, while completing quests to earn blessings from the gods. Only the mightiest of warriors will stand victorious in this battle for the Mortal Realms, spanning both physical and digital worlds.

If you want to take things from the physical world, you can scan in real world cards, with a compatible mobile device, to really build up a deck, something no other game offers.

Those are just a few that we wanted to spotlight, there are countless more to find like the mmo Onigiri, one of the original ones Smite, or one of the bigger ones Warframe.

What games are free to play on Switch that you enjoy, is there something we missed or maybe one coming you are aware of that you want to shout to the world about, let us know in the comments.