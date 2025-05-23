Enjoy island time with the new Alarmo update featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Advertisement

Nintendo have announced that there is another new update for Alarmo, which adds in a new set of alarms themed to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Escape to your island getaway with new Animal Crossing: New Horizons scenes, now available on Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo! Connect your device to the internet and link your Nintendo Account to download the free update.



Learn more: https://t.co/0ubdHe1zN9 pic.twitter.com/nNVK0XILUS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 22, 2025

There are seven sounds in the update:

Group Stretching

Going Places with Dodo Airlines

Morning Coffee

Fishing Tourney Fun

Dreaming of K.K. Slider

Grand Opening Ceremony

Rescue Service

This is the first release of new alarms since the 3.0 update back in March, which among other things let you set different alarm times for different days of the week and of course, preview the alarms.

For those keeping track, this is the third wave of new alarms added to the device since it released, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros being the first two. With these additions there are now more than 50 different tracks you can choose from, or be a real gamer and set it to random, so it changes daily.