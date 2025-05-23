Enjoy island time with the new Alarmo update featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Advertisement
Nintendo have announced that there is another new update for Alarmo, which adds in a new set of alarms themed to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
There are seven sounds in the update:
- Group Stretching
- Going Places with Dodo Airlines
- Morning Coffee
- Fishing Tourney Fun
- Dreaming of K.K. Slider
- Grand Opening Ceremony
- Rescue Service
This is the first release of new alarms since the 3.0 update back in March, which among other things let you set different alarm times for different days of the week and of course, preview the alarms.
For those keeping track, this is the third wave of new alarms added to the device since it released, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros being the first two. With these additions there are now more than 50 different tracks you can choose from, or be a real gamer and set it to random, so it changes daily.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments