Elephant Rosalina, Flower transformation revealed in new Super Mario Wonder Switch 2 Edition trailer - Vooks

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, although a lot of it is actually almost same as a trailer from a month ago.

The content is essentially the same, running through all the new additions like the Koopalings, the VS and co-op attractions, Toad Bridge Training Camp, and being able to play as Rosalina. But while sifting through the trailer, some new stuff has actually fallen out.

We get our first look at Elephant Rosalina, which has so far eluded being shown. There are also somehow Pikmin in the background of the trailer, and we also get a look at a new Greetings feature. Greetings were in the game before, but now there are a lot more of them to collect.

Also new in the trailer was the full reveal of the Flower Transformation, which was teased at the end of the last trailer. You can now also use Double Badges in the game to help you even further on some courses.

Finally, we get a look at what Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & the Talking Flower do in game. They will change the design of the flowers in the park and, in-course, give you a power-up.

Alright, maybe there was some new stuff in that trailer.