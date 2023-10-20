Elephant Mario pin added to My Nintendo Store rewards

Advertisement

Nintendo must have a good pin guy and got a bulk deal. If you didn’t get your game from JB Hi-Fi or EB Games and missed out on a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pin or want another one – the My Nintendo Store has you set.

Nintendo just posted a Super Mario Bros. Elephant Mario pin for 500 platinum coins on the My Nintendo Store. You can’t get this pin at JB or EB, so if you want the whole set, here’s your chance to shine.

Nintendo’s also restocked on Pokemon Go Plus + today.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out today, we’ve given it at 5/5 saying in our review “Super Mario Bros. Wonder will surprise you at every turn and is one of the best 2D Mario games alongside Super Mario World and Super Mario Bros. 3. It’s the visual refresh, the exciting new ideas and the polish we’ve needed for a while”. We’ve also got our bargain guide for finding the game cheaper.