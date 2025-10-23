Elden Ring on Switch 2 delayed until 2026

When you get well into late October and still haven’t heard a release date for a 2025 game, you know what’s coming.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed into 2026. In a statement on social media, the team said they have “decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.”

They followed up with, “We apologise to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support.”

When the game was playable at Gamescom and PAX Australia, people noticed the performance wasn’t great. So a delay into next year is probably for the best at this point.