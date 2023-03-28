Eiji Aonuma demos The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Link’s new abilities

During today’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presentation, we got a nearly 10-minute look at the game – hosted by series producer Eiji Aonuma and it was glorious.

Eiji Aonuma started off playing the game, showing us the world of Hyrule and promised it wasn’t the same as before. Looking up he shows off the Sky Islands, but how to get up there?

Link’s first new ability Recall allows you to rewind the trajectory of an object, and Link rides a falling rock back up to the sky. “There are lots of ways to reach the Sky Islands”. We then got a look at a new enemy type called a Construct on the Sky Islands.

The next ability revealed was Fuse, where you can, as the name suggests, fusing two weapons together to make them stronger. You can fuse a rock, branch, stick, or even a pitchfork. There’s going to be a lot of experimental stuff going on. Enemies can also fuse items together, or at least have them.

We also got a look at the Ultra Hand ability, which lets you pick up and join objects together. In the demo, a raft was constructed out of logs, and then a fan attached to the back – a motor boat! You’ll have to make all sorts of transportation methods and objects yourself, the car we saw in the last trailer has to be built.

Another ability we’ve seen in the trailer, but now have a name for is Ascend. You can use Ascend to warp through builders or caves and appear on the ceiling. No more climbing in certain situations!

The presentation leaves a lot of questions to be answered, but we’re a step closer!

At the end of the presentation a Limited Edition OLED console, Pro Controller and themed Carrying Case were also revealed. Find out more here.