Echoes of Wisdom adds new Favourites feature to fix scrolling all your Echoes

by Daniel VuckovicJune 4, 2025
One of the biggest complaints about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was the extremely long Echo selection interface. All 127 Echoes appeared in a massive list, requiring players to scroll left and right to find the one they needed.

Now, Nintendo has introduced a solution. In the new patch for Echoes of Wisdom, which also enables enhancements on the Nintendo Switch 2, a new “Favourites” feature has been added to the Echo selection screen. Once you’ve collected 30 Echoes, you’ll be able to pin your favourites and access them quickly by holding ZR.

A great change for sure. Here’s all the patch notes for version 1.1.0 as well.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Added a feature to display only favorited echoes in the list of echoes after 30 or more echoes have been learned.
  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.
  • Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

  • Added a feature to display only favorited echoes in the list of echoes after 30 or more echoes have been learned.
  • Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

