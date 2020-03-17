eBay will have Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $49 on Wednesday only for eBay Plus members

Ebay is offering Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a great price Wednesday morning of just $49. There are a few caveats, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and there’s only 300 copies at that price. You’ll need to be online at 9 am AEDT, Wednesday the 18th of March to nab it.

Doom Eternal will also be offered for the same price at 12 pm AEDT, the Switch version isn’t out this week, but you might want to pick that up too.

You can sign up for an eBay Plus trial for 30 days here, and you’ll need to be on that same page tomorrow. There are no direct links until it’s live. Thanks to Press-Start for those pages.

Under $50 Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Good deal, let us know if you were able to nab one!